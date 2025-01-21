US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and “wants the war to end”

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120606 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120208 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121872 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149241 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113675 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132993 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102957 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 109321 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109321 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 106930 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106930 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120606 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 168413 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168413 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106930 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128255 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145977 views
US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and "wants the war to end"

US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and “wants the war to end”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122016 views

Marco Rubio called Russia an aggressor and said it is necessary to end the war. The new Secretary of State believes that both sides must make concessions to achieve peace.

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Russia an "aggressor" and at the same time said that the new administration "wants the war to end," UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"Russia is the aggressor in this conflict, but this war needs to end. And ultimately, that's the complexity of foreign policy," Rubio said, speaking to reporters on Monday immediately after his unanimous endorsement of his nomination by the US Senate.

US Senate votes to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State21.01.25, 03:54 • 37154 views

The new US Secretary of State said he could not set a time frame for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and added that he expected both sides to make concessions in order to achieve peace.

"We want the war to end. That's pretty clear," Rubio said, and referring to President Donald Trump's message, he said he "wants to be a president who promotes peace and ends conflict." Though, as Rubio added, "it's going to be difficult.

"These are complicated things. I can't put a time frame on it, other than to say that every time you end a conflict between two sides, neither of which can achieve their maximum goals, each side is going to have to give something up," Rubio said, without specifying what Ukraine's concession might be.

"The countries involved, both Russians and Ukrainians, will have to make the final decisions on what they have agreed to," Rubio added.

Speaking to journalists, he said that negotiations with such stakes "are best conducted diplomatically, not in public forums.

When asked by journalists how soon the new administration could begin a ceasefire in Ukraine, Rubio said: "It will be the president's top priority, so it will be almost immediate.

According to him, contacts have already begun in this regard.

"In fact, some of that has already begun. We can hope that some of the groundwork has been laid, but it's going to be difficult," Rubio said, adding that "this is a complex and bloody conflict, and it needs to end.

Trump: “I think Putin is destroying Russia without making a deal”21.01.25, 08:21 • 48324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising