US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and “wants the war to end”

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Russia an "aggressor" and at the same time said that the new administration "wants the war to end," UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"Russia is the aggressor in this conflict, but this war needs to end. And ultimately, that's the complexity of foreign policy," Rubio said, speaking to reporters on Monday immediately after his unanimous endorsement of his nomination by the US Senate.

The new US Secretary of State said he could not set a time frame for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and added that he expected both sides to make concessions in order to achieve peace.

"We want the war to end. That's pretty clear," Rubio said, and referring to President Donald Trump's message, he said he "wants to be a president who promotes peace and ends conflict." Though, as Rubio added, "it's going to be difficult.

"These are complicated things. I can't put a time frame on it, other than to say that every time you end a conflict between two sides, neither of which can achieve their maximum goals, each side is going to have to give something up," Rubio said, without specifying what Ukraine's concession might be.

"The countries involved, both Russians and Ukrainians, will have to make the final decisions on what they have agreed to," Rubio added.

Speaking to journalists, he said that negotiations with such stakes "are best conducted diplomatically, not in public forums.

When asked by journalists how soon the new administration could begin a ceasefire in Ukraine, Rubio said: "It will be the president's top priority, so it will be almost immediate.

According to him, contacts have already begun in this regard.

"In fact, some of that has already begun. We can hope that some of the groundwork has been laid, but it's going to be difficult," Rubio said, adding that "this is a complex and bloody conflict, and it needs to end.

