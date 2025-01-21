US Senate votes to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Marco Rubio as the new Secretary of State. He became the first high-ranking official of President Donald Trump's new administration to be confirmed by the House. This was reported by UNN with reference to Axios and CNN.

Details

According to Axios, Marco Rubio will play a key role in implementing many of Trump's most ambitious promises, such as ending the war in Ukraine, countering China's growing influence, and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously supported Rubio's nomination, and Democrats helped speed up the confirmation process.

Rubio's candidacy for the post of Secretary of State was supported by all senators from the Republican and Democratic parties (99 votes in favor), none voted against the appointment - reports CNN.

When asked what his top priorities would be as secretary of state, Rubio first answered: “To be sworn in tomorrow morning.

Recall

Donald Trump signed his first executive orders immediately after taking office. The documents concerned appointments to the Cabinet of Ministers, lower-level positions, and the raising of national flags.