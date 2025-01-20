ARMA has updated the register, but the problem remains - expert on imitation of the agency's work

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101655 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102494 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110478 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113097 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137677 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122328 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 77898 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117375 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54030 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168873 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36202 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54030 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141057 views
ARMA has updated the register, but the problem remains - expert on imitation of the agency's work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129486 views

ARMA has announced a major update of the seized assets register with a new design and functionality. Experts criticize the agency for incomplete data and lack of real changes in the registry.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has announced a "large-scale update" of the register of seized assets. However, the changes introduced look more like an imitation of work than a real reform. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Ihor Chobitko, a lawyer and former chairman of the Public Council at the ARMA.

Details

Recently, ARMA Head Olena Duma announced the "first large-scale update" of the Seized Assets Register since its inception. She spoke about improved functionality, modern design, and improved accessibility. In her opinion, this will contribute to transparency in asset management.

However, Ihor Chobitko emphasized that the key problem with the registry is the lack of complete and up-to-date information.

"The fact that the registry does not contain complete information on seized assets means that ARMA is not working publicly. The agency hides information from the public, and therefore complicates the process of participation of certain persons in tenders for the management of seized assets," he said.

The expert emphasized that the new interface of the registry does not solve the main shortcomings of its content.

"This only once again confirms that ARMA hides its activities behind the screen of such slogans as designing some artificial products, but does not fulfill its functional responsibilities to fill the register with certain information that is necessary for work. That is, it is again populism that has been pursuing ARMA, in fact, since its leadership of the Duma... It is a kind of imitation of work," Chobitko said.

Add

Opening public access to the Register of Seized Assets was a key condition for Olena Duma to retain her position as Head of ARMA. After pressure from the parliament and the public, as well as fear of leaving her post, the Head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and in the second half of 2023 it was opened.  However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the registry. This information was confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber .

ARMA Head Olena Duma, in turn, called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Transparency International Ukraine based on the results of its audit pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
ukraineUkraine

