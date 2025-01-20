ARMA has updated the register, but the problem remains - expert on imitation of the agency's work

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has announced a "large-scale update" of the register of seized assets. However, the changes introduced look more like an imitation of work than a real reform. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Ihor Chobitko, a lawyer and former chairman of the Public Council at the ARMA.

Details

Recently, ARMA Head Olena Duma announced the "first large-scale update" of the Seized Assets Register since its inception. She spoke about improved functionality, modern design, and improved accessibility. In her opinion, this will contribute to transparency in asset management.

However, Ihor Chobitko emphasized that the key problem with the registry is the lack of complete and up-to-date information.

"The fact that the registry does not contain complete information on seized assets means that ARMA is not working publicly. The agency hides information from the public, and therefore complicates the process of participation of certain persons in tenders for the management of seized assets," he said.

The expert emphasized that the new interface of the registry does not solve the main shortcomings of its content.

"This only once again confirms that ARMA hides its activities behind the screen of such slogans as designing some artificial products, but does not fulfill its functional responsibilities to fill the register with certain information that is necessary for work. That is, it is again populism that has been pursuing ARMA, in fact, since its leadership of the Duma... It is a kind of imitation of work," Chobitko said.

Add

Opening public access to the Register of Seized Assets was a key condition for Olena Duma to retain her position as Head of ARMA. After pressure from the parliament and the public, as well as fear of leaving her post, the Head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and in the second half of 2023 it was opened. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the registry. This information was confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber .

ARMA Head Olena Duma, in turn, called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Transparency International Ukraine based on the results of its audit pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.