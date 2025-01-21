ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 112381 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 108194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 116194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106020 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144343 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103990 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113606 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117064 views

02:39 PM • 112381 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 144008 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144343 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 174591 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 164121 views
03:20 PM • 97313 views
02:48 PM • 102357 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 126410 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 126054 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 143925 views
The war must be ended not just quickly, but fairly in the first place - Zelenskyy

The war must be ended not just quickly, but fairly in the first place - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47251 views

The President of Ukraine supports Trump's idea to end the war in 2025, but emphasizes a fair solution. Zelenskyy hopes for Europe's support in conveying the truth to the American president.

Ukraine supports U.S. President Donald's desire to end the war in 2025, but the priority is not speed, but justice.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

Details [1

In particular, Zelenskyy noted that he has a really good relationship with Trump and fully supports his desire to end the war in 2025. In addition, he expressed hope that the voices of Europe that support Ukraine will be heard louder around President Donald Trump than those that convey disinformation and a pro-Russian position.

It is very important for us that Europe be heard, that there be more voices around President Trump, so that he clearly understands the details of the risks that may be in the future. And very quickly. Trump told me and then spoke about it publicly. He will do everything to end the war this year. I told him that we are your partner. This is our war, we know all the sore spots, we understand how painful it is, we have lost our people, we want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly, first and foremost, reliably for us, for Ukrainians. We want them to return home and live in safety and work. I think this is the most important thing. At least we will do everything for this

- said the president.

Recall 

In Davos, Ukraine's President said that Iran is actually involved in the warby providing Russia with drones and licenses to produce them. More than 60,000 Russian troops are deployed in eastern Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

