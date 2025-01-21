The war must be ended not just quickly, but fairly in the first place - Zelenskyy

Ukraine supports U.S. President Donald's desire to end the war in 2025, but the priority is not speed, but justice.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy noted that he has a really good relationship with Trump and fully supports his desire to end the war in 2025. In addition, he expressed hope that the voices of Europe that support Ukraine will be heard louder around President Donald Trump than those that convey disinformation and a pro-Russian position.

It is very important for us that Europe be heard, that there be more voices around President Trump, so that he clearly understands the details of the risks that may be in the future. And very quickly. Trump told me and then spoke about it publicly. He will do everything to end the war this year. I told him that we are your partner. This is our war, we know all the sore spots, we understand how painful it is, we have lost our people, we want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly, first and foremost, reliably for us, for Ukrainians. We want them to return home and live in safety and work. I think this is the most important thing. At least we will do everything for this - said the president.

In Davos, Ukraine's President said that Iran is actually involved in the warby providing Russia with drones and licenses to produce them. More than 60,000 Russian troops are deployed in eastern Ukraine.