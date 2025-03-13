A child was beaten on school grounds in the Lviv region: proceedings have been initiated
Kyiv • UNN
An investigation has been launched into the incident that occurred on March 12, 2025. A 47-year-old man beat a 13-year-old boy, causing him a concussion and bruises.
A child was beaten on the territory of a school in the Lviv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to preliminary information, on March 12, a 47-year-old local resident violated public order on the territory of one of the schools in the Yavoriv region. "In particular, the man started a conflict with a 13-year-old boy, during which he knocked the child to the ground and inflicted several blows with his hands to the head and abdomen. After that, the defendant left the scene," the prosecutor's office said.
Previously, doctors diagnosed the victim with a concussion and bruises. The child is currently in hospital.
"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of hooliganism," the prosecutor's office said.
Investigative actions are ongoing.
