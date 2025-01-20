State of emergency at the border and in the energy sector, landing on Mars, two genders: Trump's first statements and promises

Today, Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States by taking the oath of office. During the inauguration, Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and in the energy sector, spoke about his hope that the American flag will be planted on Mars, announced that the United States will have only two genders - male and female, but did not mention the war in Ukraine. UNN cites Trump's main statements during the inauguration.

Details

Trump began his speech by thanking the audience and declaring the beginning of a “golden age” of America.

“America's golden age is starting right now,” Trump said at his inauguration.

He also announced the signing of a number of decrees and the launch of a “common sense revolution”. In particular, he announced a state of emergency on the southern borderand all illegal entry will be “immediately stopped” and the government will begin to return “millions and millions of criminal aliens.

Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the new President of the United States

“I will sign a series of historic presidential decrees and we will begin to rebuild America. First, I will declare a state of emergency on our southern border. All illegal crossings will be stopped and we will begin the process of returning millions of criminals. We will reinstate our “stay in Mexico” policy. I will send our military to the southern border to stop this invasion,” Trump said.

The president-elect also announced that he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sectorand that “the liquid gold under our feet will make America a rich country again.

“There is an inflation crisis caused by rising energy prices and excessive spending... so today I will declare a national emergency in the energy sector. The U.S. will be a producing country again, and we have something that others don't. We will lower prices, we will fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and we will export American energy resources around the world... We're going to drill, baby, we're going to drill,” Trump emphasized.

The Trump administration also plans to end the New Green Deal and cancel the electric vehicle mandate, and announced a revision of the trading system.

“We will impose duties and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” the US president said.

Also during his speech, Trump assured that there will be “only two genders in America , male and female”.

“From now on, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two sexes, male and female. This will happen this week with the end of the government's policy of attempting to socially introduce race and gender into all aspects of public and private life,” the American leader said.

Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue

In addition, Trump emphasized that the United States will regain the Panama Canal, which, according to him, is used by China, and will also change the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf and hopes that the US flag will be planted on Mars.

“We will change the Mexican Strait to the American Strait. We did not give this canal (Panama Canal - ed.) to China, we gave it to Panama, and we want to take it back. As a great nation, we will lead everyone to new heights. We will rise to new horizons. We will continue to send our astronauts to the stars and these ships, these rockets will carry the American flag, especially to the planet Mars,” Trump said.

At the same time, in his inaugural speech, Donald Trump promised to create “the strongest army the world has ever seen,” but did not mention the war in Ukraineand assured that he wanted to be a peacemaker.

