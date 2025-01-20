State of emergency at the border and in the energy sector, landing on Mars, two genders: Trump's first statements and promises

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109017 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106381 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114381 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105584 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113571 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123571 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 78376 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 95932 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 76614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 109017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162273 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 76614 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 95932 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123571 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125068 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143026 views
State of emergency at the border and in the energy sector, landing on Mars, two genders: Trump's first statements and promises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135771 views

Donald Trump has officially become the President of the United States and announced a number of drastic reforms. The main initiatives include a state of emergency on the border with Mexico, in the energy sector, and the recognition of only two genders.

Today, Donald Trump officially took office as President of the United States by taking the oath of office. During the inauguration, Trump announced the introduction of a state of emergency on the border with Mexico and in the energy sector, spoke about his hope that the American flag will be planted on Mars, announced that the United States will have only two genders - male and female, but did not mention the war in Ukraine. UNN cites Trump's main statements during the inauguration.

Details

Trump began his speech by thanking the audience and declaring the beginning of a “golden age” of America.

“America's golden age is starting right now,” Trump said at his inauguration.

He also announced the signing of a number of decrees and the launch of a “common sense revolution”. In particular, he announced a state of emergency on the southern borderand all illegal entry will be “immediately stopped” and the government will begin to return “millions and millions of criminal aliens.

Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the new President of the United States20.01.25, 19:05 • 36319 views

“I will sign a series of historic presidential decrees and we will begin to rebuild America. First, I will declare a state of emergency on our southern border. All illegal crossings will be stopped and we will begin the process of returning millions of criminals. We will reinstate our “stay in Mexico” policy. I will send our military to the southern border to stop this invasion,” Trump said.

The president-elect also announced that he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sectorand that “the liquid gold under our feet will make America a rich country again.

“There is an inflation crisis caused by rising energy prices and excessive spending... so today I will declare a national emergency in the energy sector. The U.S. will be a producing country again, and we have something that others don't. We will lower prices, we will fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and we will export American energy resources around the world... We're going to drill, baby, we're going to drill,” Trump emphasized.

The Trump administration also plans to end the New Green Deal and cancel the electric vehicle mandate, and announced a revision of the trading system.

“We will impose duties and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” the US president said.

Also during his speech, Trump assured that there will be “only two genders in America , male and female”.

“From now on, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two sexes, male and female. This will happen this week with the end of the government's policy of attempting to socially introduce race and gender into all aspects of public and private life,” the American leader said.

Putin congratulates trump on his inauguration and says he is open to dialogue20.01.25, 18:49 • 31188 views

In addition, Trump emphasized that the United States will regain the Panama Canal, which, according to him, is used by China, and will also change the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf and hopes that the US flag will be planted on Mars.

“We will change the Mexican Strait to the American Strait. We did not give this canal (Panama Canal - ed.) to China, we gave it to Panama, and we want to take it back. As a great nation, we will lead everyone to new heights. We will rise to new horizons. We will continue to send our astronauts to the stars and these ships, these rockets will carry the American flag, especially to the planet Mars,” Trump said.

At the same time, in his inaugural speech, Donald Trump promised to create “the strongest army the world has ever seen,” but did not mention the war in Ukraineand assured that he wanted to be a peacemaker.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory: what the leaders of the two countries discussed07.11.24, 00:45 • 76450 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

