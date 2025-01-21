No Ukrainians among those injured in deadly fire at resort in Turkey - MFA

There are no Ukrainians among the victims of the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims (in Turkey - ed.) - the Foreign Ministry said.

Addendum

A large-scale fire broke out in an 11-story hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey.

The death toll at the resort due to the fire has reached 66, and the number of injured has reached 51.