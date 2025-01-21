Zelenskyy: Russia produces several times more weapons than all of Europe together

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121742 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112787 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120793 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122402 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107226 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149911 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104083 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113688 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133945 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103588 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110337 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107987 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151614 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168986 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107987 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133945 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128565 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146261 views
Zelenskyy: Russia produces several times more weapons than all of Europe together

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124128 views

In Davos, Zelenskyy said that Russia produces many times more ammunition than Europe, despite having a weaker economy. The president called on European countries to increase defense spending to the required level.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite its economic potential, which is much smaller than Europe's, Russia produces several times more ammunition and military equipment than the whole of Europe together. Zelensky said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

We are now at a turning point, which is now being called a problem for Europe, but others are calling it an opportunity. Europe has to re-emerge as a strong, global player, as an indispensable player. The battles involving North Korean soldiers are now taking place in places closer to Davos than Pyongyang. russia is turning into a version of North Korea - a country where human life means nothing, but they have nuclear weapons and a burning desire to make their neighbors' lives miserable. Even though Russia's overall economic potential is much smaller than Europe's, it produces several times more munitions and military equipment than all of Europe combined. This is the path of war that Moscow has decided to take

- Zelensky said.

He recalled that Putin had signed strategic agreements with the DPRK and Iran.

"Against whom are they making such deals? Against you, against us, against Europe, against America. We must not forget this. This is not an accident, these are their strategic priorities and our priorities must meet the challenge in politics, defense, and economy. russia can deploy about 1.3 to 1.5 million soldiers. We have more than 800 thousand in our army, the French have more than 200 thousand troops. Everyone else has less," Zelensky added.

He also noted that Europe should have a common security and defense policy.

"All European countries must be prepared to spend as much on security as is truly necessary, not just as much as they have been used to during years of neglect. If you need 5% of GDP to cover defense spending, then you need 5%. And there is no need to play on people's emotions that defense should be compensated for by healthcare or pensions - it is unfair," the President added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
davosDavos
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

