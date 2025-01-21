Zelenskyy: Russia produces several times more weapons than all of Europe together

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite its economic potential, which is much smaller than Europe's, Russia produces several times more ammunition and military equipment than the whole of Europe together. Zelensky said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

We are now at a turning point, which is now being called a problem for Europe, but others are calling it an opportunity. Europe has to re-emerge as a strong, global player, as an indispensable player. The battles involving North Korean soldiers are now taking place in places closer to Davos than Pyongyang. russia is turning into a version of North Korea - a country where human life means nothing, but they have nuclear weapons and a burning desire to make their neighbors' lives miserable. Even though Russia's overall economic potential is much smaller than Europe's, it produces several times more munitions and military equipment than all of Europe combined. This is the path of war that Moscow has decided to take - Zelensky said.

He recalled that Putin had signed strategic agreements with the DPRK and Iran.

"Against whom are they making such deals? Against you, against us, against Europe, against America. We must not forget this. This is not an accident, these are their strategic priorities and our priorities must meet the challenge in politics, defense, and economy. russia can deploy about 1.3 to 1.5 million soldiers. We have more than 800 thousand in our army, the French have more than 200 thousand troops. Everyone else has less," Zelensky added.

He also noted that Europe should have a common security and defense policy.

"All European countries must be prepared to spend as much on security as is truly necessary, not just as much as they have been used to during years of neglect. If you need 5% of GDP to cover defense spending, then you need 5%. And there is no need to play on people's emotions that defense should be compensated for by healthcare or pensions - it is unfair," the President added.

