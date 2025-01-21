Trump celebrates inauguration at three balls with dancing and celebrity guests

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump hosted three inaugural balls in one evening, the Daily Mail reports, according to UNN.

Details

"President Donald Trump and Melania Trump hosted three inaugural balls in one night to mark the beginning of a new MAGA era," the publication writes.

The US President and First Lady reportedly started with the military-style Commander-in-Chief's Ball, then headed to the Liberty Ball nearby, where they danced on stage with the entire Trump family, before heading to Union Station for the Starlight Ball.

"We needed three because we have so much support," Trump told the crowd at the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday night.

The crowd waited several hours to see the new commander-in-chief, and he and the first lady finally made their appearance shortly before 10:30 p.m. local time at a ball performed by the U.S. Marine Corps Band.

The First Lady made her debut in a white and black long dress that was custom-made by Hervé Pierre, the same designer who created her 2017 inaugural gown.

They performed their first slow dance to The Battle Hymn of the Republic, performed by the U.S. Marine Corps Band, and were then joined on stage by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha.

Afterward, the couples danced with the soldiers, as they should.

"This is a pretty big gathering, isn't it?" - the president said at the event, where the crowd numbered thousands and many of the military were in uniform.

Before leaving the stage, Trump spoke to military personnel stationed in South Korea, who appeared on Jumbotron screens. "How are we doing there? How's Kim Jong-un doing?" - he said with a laugh.

Trump then cut an Air Force One cake on stage with a sword, modeled after his design for the presidential plane that President Joe Biden had rejected. "I'm taking a piece home with me," he said.

When he was about to leave, the YMCA was playing, and before he left, he danced with swords on stage.

"The Secret Service is getting very nervous," Vance commented on the spectacle.

Rascal Flatts played after the Trumps left the Commander-in-Chief's Ball, while other musical performers, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Jason Aldean, entertained the crowd as they waited for the president and first lady.

At the Liberty Ball, which also took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the President and First Lady danced again to The Battle Hymn of the Republic.

This time, however, the entire Trump clan took the stage, including Tiffany Trump, who was clearly showing off her baby bump.

Donald Trump Jr. was spotted dancing with his children, including daughter Chloe and Kaya, who made her political debut in July by speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Trump Jr. was also joined by his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, at inaugural events this weekend, and he got to stand on stage at the same inaugural gala with his former fiancée and future Greek ambassador, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Trump family danced a slow dance to Unchained Melody - Ivanka Trump with Jared Kushner, Lara Trump with Eric - and then The Village People came out to perform the classic MAGA YMCA song again.

Attendees of the Starlight Ball were also able to enjoy a dance by the entire first family - this time to Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way, another favorite tune of the President.

Among the attendees of the third and final ball - where press access was much more limited - were Caitlyn Jenner, Vince Vaughn, Jake and Logan Paul, and Mike Tyson.

The video of Jake Paul putting Tyson on his back before the Trumps' arrival went viral.

For an hour, while the Trumps were delayed, all attention was focused on where Fox News was broadcasting in the press room of the Commander-in-Chief's ball.

The crowd began to cheer when they saw former Fox host Pete Hagseth, Trump's choice for US Secretary of Defense, who was replaced by Fox News' Sean Hannity. Hughes jokingly refused an interview with CNN, which was broadcasting nearby, while he took selfies with the crowd.

Later, Trump congratulated Hughes on stage.

There was also actor Jon Voight, as well as Kid Rock, who smoked a cigar in a non-smoking area. He was also carrying what looked like whiskey when he went up to the set with Hannity and other Fox guests, the newspaper writes.

