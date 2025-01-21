Trump did not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office

US President Donald Trump did not put his hand on a Bible while taking the oath of office during his inauguration. First Lady Melania Trump stood next to the president, holding two Bibles, but the 47th President of the United States did not put his hand on either of them. This is reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to ABC News, Melania Trump held her husband's personal Bible, given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible, which President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861. US President Donald Trump did not lay his hand on the Bible. Instead, he raised his right hand as he took the oath of office before Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

It is noted that there are no legal requirements for the president to put his hand on the Bible.

According to Article VI, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officials across the country are required to “by oath or solemn declaration” support the Constitution - ABC News reports.

However, it goes on to say, “no religious test shall ever be a requirement for holding any office or public trust within the United States.

ABC News recalled that during his first inauguration on January 20, 2017, Trump placed his right hand on two Bibles held by the first lady as a judge swore him in as the 45th president.

Recall

In his speech , Donald Trump thanked the audience and declared the beginning of a “golden age” of America. of America.