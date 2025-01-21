Trump did not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 116772 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110300 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118299 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 147541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 146944 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104024 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113634 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117067 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 129617 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 100726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 105746 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103144 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 116508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 147318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 146780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 176755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 166252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 105746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 129617 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127068 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 144876 views
Trump did not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106056 views

During the inauguration, Donald Trump did not put his hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office. Melania Trump held two Bibles - Trump's personal one and the historic Lincoln Bible.

US President Donald Trump did not put his hand on a Bible while taking the oath of office during his inauguration. First Lady Melania Trump stood next to the president, holding two Bibles, but the 47th President of the United States did not put his hand on either of them. This is reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to ABC News, Melania Trump held her husband's personal Bible, given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible, which President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861. US President Donald Trump did not lay his hand on the Bible. Instead, he raised his right hand as he took the oath of office before Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

It is noted that there are no legal requirements for the president to put his hand on the Bible.

According to Article VI, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which covers oaths of office, members of Congress, state legislatures, and executive and judicial officials across the country are required to “by oath or solemn declaration” support the Constitution

- ABC News reports.

However, it goes on to say, “no religious test shall ever be a requirement for holding any office or public trust within the United States.

ABC News recalled that during his first inauguration on January 20, 2017, Trump placed his right hand on two Bibles held by the first lady as a judge swore him in as the 45th president.

Recall

In his speech , Donald Trump thanked the audience and declared the beginning of a “golden age” of America. of America.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

