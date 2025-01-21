Major talks with Trump's team may take place in early February - Arakhamia

In early February, Washington will host a "Ukrainian Week" where major talks with President Donald Trump's new team may take place. This was stated by MP and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia during a telethon, UNN reports.

"In early February, there will be a ‘Ukrainian Week’ in Washington. I think that there will actually be the main processes, the main negotiations with the new Trump team, so we are waiting," Arakhamia said.

On January 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat his team was working on the content and format of a future meeting with US President Donald Trump after the inauguration.

Zelenskyy notedthat after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Ukraine expects active cooperation in the spirit of the concept of peace through strength.

On January 20, in his inaugural speech, US President Donald Trump promised to create "the strongest military the world has ever seen." He did not mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wanted to be a peacemaker.

Later, President Trump, answering questions about Russia's war in Ukraine, pointed to economic difficulties in Russia that could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate.