“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Major talks with Trump's team may take place in early February - Arakhamia

Major talks with Trump's team may take place in early February - Arakhamia

Kyiv

In early February, Washington will host Ukraine Week. According to David Arakhamia, they plan to hold major talks with the new Trump team.

In early February, Washington will host a "Ukrainian Week" where major talks with President Donald  Trump's new team may take place. This was stated by MP and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia during a telethon, UNN reports.

 "In early February, there will be a ‘Ukrainian Week’ in Washington. I think that there will actually be  the main processes, the main negotiations with the new Trump team, so we are waiting," Arakhamia said.

Addendum

On January 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat his team was working on the content and format of a future meeting with US President Donald Trump after the inauguration.

Zelenskyy notedthat after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Ukraine expects active cooperation in the spirit of the concept of peace through strength.

On January 20, in his inaugural speech, US President Donald Trump promised to create "the strongest military the world has ever seen." He did not mention the war in Ukraine, but assured that he wanted to be a peacemaker. 

Later, President Trump, answering questions about Russia's war in Ukraine, pointed to economic difficulties in Russia that could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

