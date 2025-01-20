Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins: a new trend in the crypto market

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102038 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102674 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110663 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113265 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135125 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137882 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103849 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113498 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122588 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117691 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52978 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56108 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102038 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135125 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117691 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122588 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141140 views
Actual
Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins: a new trend in the crypto market

Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins: a new trend in the crypto market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 200636 views

Donald and Melania Trump's memcoins have become a sensation on the crypto market, impressing with a capitalization that exceeds the wealth of their founders. Launched on the Solana blockchain, $TRUMP and $MELANIA quickly gained popularity, demonstrating the unique capabilities of the crypto market, but remain high-risk assets that are more suitable for speculation than for stable investments.

Donald and Melania Trump entered the cryptocurrency world with the launch of their own $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins, which are created on the Solana blockchain. In just a few days, the capitalization of these assets exceeded $14 billion, which is already twice the wealth of Donald Trump himself. Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, warns that memecoins are an emotional trend that carries high risks, especially for long-term investments, UNN writes.

Memcoins' capitalization exceeds the wealth of their founders

In the first hours after its launch, $MELANIA's capitalization reached $1.9 billion, and in a few days it exceeded $4 billion. The $TRUMP memecoin, launched earlier, reached a capitalization of $10.7 billion, which is more than twice the personal wealth of Donald Trump, which Forbes estimates at $5.2 billion.

"This phenomenon emphasizes the uniqueness of the crypto market, where a digital asset created on the basis of a famous person's brand can have a higher capitalization than the real wealth of this person accumulated over a lifetime," Olena Sosiedka said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

A new trend among market leaders

The launch of Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins has already caused a wave of discussion in the crypto community. Olena Sosiedka suggests that this may start a new trend among world leaders and influencers.

"In the near future, we may see the launch of memecoins from other famous figures who will try to use their names and popularity to create similar digital assets," the fintech expert added.

Features of memoins

She explains that memecodes like $MELANIA and $TRUMP are based on emotional interest and brand popularity, not intrinsic economic value. "Their success depends on the ability to stay in the center of the audience's attention through media and marketing. However, due to the high volatility, such assets remain extremely risky for investment," explained Olena Sosedka.

The expert warns that investors should carefully weigh the risks before investing in memecoins. They are more suitable for short-term speculation than long-term investment.

"The Trump memecoins are a vivid example of how well-known names can transform into digital assets with impressive capitalization, but investors should be aware of their volatility," said Sosedka.

Recall

Earlier, Olena Sosedka told us what to look for when investing in memecoins.

Add

UNN has published a series of articles about digital currencies and their possibilities. Our first material was devoted to the technology underlying cryptocurrencies - the blockchain: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 1: What is blockchain and its "features" that few people know about.

The second article is about bitcoin halving: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 2: What is halving and why is it causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market?

Third material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 3: step-by-step instructions on how to buy a crypto coin.

The fourth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 4: What are coins and tokens and what are their differences.

Fifth material: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 5. Cold and hot wallets

Sixth material:  Crypto for Dummies. Part 6. Security when using cryptocurrency exchanges and exchangers

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
forbsForbes
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising