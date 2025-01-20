Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins: a new trend in the crypto market

Donald and Melania Trump entered the cryptocurrency world with the launch of their own $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins, which are created on the Solana blockchain. In just a few days, the capitalization of these assets exceeded $14 billion, which is already twice the wealth of Donald Trump himself. Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, warns that memecoins are an emotional trend that carries high risks, especially for long-term investments, UNN writes.

Memcoins' capitalization exceeds the wealth of their founders

In the first hours after its launch, $MELANIA's capitalization reached $1.9 billion, and in a few days it exceeded $4 billion. The $TRUMP memecoin, launched earlier, reached a capitalization of $10.7 billion, which is more than twice the personal wealth of Donald Trump, which Forbes estimates at $5.2 billion.

"This phenomenon emphasizes the uniqueness of the crypto market, where a digital asset created on the basis of a famous person's brand can have a higher capitalization than the real wealth of this person accumulated over a lifetime," Olena Sosiedka said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

A new trend among market leaders

The launch of Donald and Melania Trump's memecoins has already caused a wave of discussion in the crypto community. Olena Sosiedka suggests that this may start a new trend among world leaders and influencers.

"In the near future, we may see the launch of memecoins from other famous figures who will try to use their names and popularity to create similar digital assets," the fintech expert added.

Features of memoins

She explains that memecodes like $MELANIA and $TRUMP are based on emotional interest and brand popularity, not intrinsic economic value. "Their success depends on the ability to stay in the center of the audience's attention through media and marketing. However, due to the high volatility, such assets remain extremely risky for investment," explained Olena Sosedka.

The expert warns that investors should carefully weigh the risks before investing in memecoins. They are more suitable for short-term speculation than long-term investment.

"The Trump memecoins are a vivid example of how well-known names can transform into digital assets with impressive capitalization, but investors should be aware of their volatility," said Sosedka.

Recall

Earlier, Olena Sosedka told us what to look for when investing in memecoins.

Add

UNN has published a series of articles about digital currencies and their possibilities. Our first material was devoted to the technology underlying cryptocurrencies - the blockchain: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 1: What is blockchain and its "features" that few people know about.

The second article is about bitcoin halving: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 2: What is halving and why is it causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market?

Third material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 3: step-by-step instructions on how to buy a crypto coin.

The fourth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 4: What are coins and tokens and what are their differences.

Fifth material: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 5. Cold and hot wallets

Sixth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 6. Security when using cryptocurrency exchanges and exchangers