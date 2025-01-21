Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand reserved

Brovary has started accepting applications for participation in the city's program of partial compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums. Under the program, which has been in place for several years, the city budget will reimburse 50% of the cost of purchased equipment, but not more than UAH 50 thousand per application. Andrii Dvornik, energy manager of the Department of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of Brovary City Council, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.

"We are currently accepting applications. The amount reserved for the program is UAH 500 thousand for this year," Dvornik said.

According to him, applications have been accepted since the beginning of the year, and the first compensations are expected in mid-February. The program provides for compensation for the purchase of generators, inverters with batteries, as well as equipment to ensure the operation of roof boilers, lighting of public areas, water and heat pumps in case of blackout.

"At the moment, as of January 21, we are still accepting applications, because there is a certain list of documents that are provided to us. Then, if everything is in order with the documents, we bring it to the Executive Committee, and it decides on the reimbursement of the cost of backup power supplies. By mid-February, I think we will already have the first compensations to those who applied," Dvornik said.

HOAs interested in participating can apply by submitting a full package of required documents. The program does not apply to private households, as they are covered by government programs of preferential lending and initiatives of the Energy Efficiency Fund.

Recall

Apartment buildings in Brovary can join the city's program of partial compensation for the purchase of electric generators more than once. According to Khrystyna Makohon, head of the Kyivska 261-A Apartment Building Co-Owners Association, in a commentary to UNN, they received compensation for the first time at the end of 2022. After that, they purchased another generator and prepared a package of documents for the city council to receive another compensation.

Add

UNN has already written about the advantages and disadvantages of various autonomous energy supply systems, their cost and the amount of compensation from city budgets for their purchase under the relevant programs that successfully operate not only in regional centers but also in small towns.

In particular, in Brovary, almost two million hryvnias have been allocated for this purpose since the end of 2022.

"The corresponding program has been operating in our city since the end of 2022, and about thirty Brovary condominiums and housing cooperatives have already joined it, some of them repeatedly. The city has allocated almost two million hryvnias for compensation. In order to receive compensation for the installed generator, the management of the condominium or housing cooperative must apply to the city's Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. A commission reviews the application, determines the amount of compensation and makes a decision at a meeting of the executive committee," said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko last summer.