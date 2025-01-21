Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand reserved

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102574 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110556 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113167 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134947 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137760 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103844 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113490 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122448 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117521 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52168 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54997 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168948 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36574 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54997 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117521 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141096 views
Actual
Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand reserved

Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand reserved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117624 views

Brovary accepts applications for compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums: UAH 500 thousand is reserved.

Brovary has started accepting applications for participation in the city's program of partial compensation for the cost of backup power supplies for condominiums. Under the program, which has been in place for several years, the city budget will reimburse 50% of the cost of purchased equipment, but not more than UAH 50 thousand per application. Andrii Dvornik, energy manager of the Department of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of Brovary City Council, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.

"We are currently accepting applications. The amount reserved for the program is UAH 500 thousand for this year," Dvornik said.

According to him, applications have been accepted since the beginning of the year, and the first compensations are expected in mid-February. The program provides for compensation for the purchase of generators, inverters with batteries, as well as equipment to ensure the operation of roof boilers, lighting of public areas, water and heat pumps in case of blackout.

"At the moment, as of January 21, we are still accepting applications, because there is a certain list of documents that are provided to us. Then, if everything is in order with the documents, we bring it to the Executive Committee, and it decides on the reimbursement of the cost of backup power supplies. By mid-February, I think we will already have the first compensations to those who applied," Dvornik said.

HOAs interested in participating can apply by submitting a full package of required documents. The program does not apply to private households, as they are covered by government programs of preferential lending and initiatives of the Energy Efficiency Fund.

Recall

Apartment buildings in Brovary can join the city's program of partial compensation for the purchase of electric generators more than once. According to Khrystyna Makohon, head of the Kyivska 261-A Apartment Building Co-Owners Association, in a commentary to UNN, they received compensation for the first time at the end of 2022. After that, they purchased another generator and prepared a package of documents for the city council to receive another compensation.

Add

UNN has already written about the advantages and disadvantages of various autonomous energy supply systems, their cost and the amount of compensation from city budgets for their purchase under the relevant programs that successfully operate not only in regional centers but also in small towns. 

In particular, in Brovary, almost two million hryvnias have been allocated for this purpose since the end of 2022.

"The corresponding program has been operating in our city since the end of 2022, and about thirty Brovary condominiums and housing cooperatives have already joined it, some of them repeatedly. The city has allocated almost two million hryvnias for compensation. In order to receive compensation for the installed generator, the management of the condominium or housing cooperative must apply to the city's Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Transport. A commission reviews the application, determines the amount of compensation and makes a decision at a meeting of the executive committee," said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko last summer.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising