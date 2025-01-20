The movie Unstoppable became a hit on Amazon Prime: Jennifer Lopez thanked the fans

Actress Jennifer Lopez noted on social media that the movie in which she played the lead role, Unstoppable, became the most popular movie on Amazon Prime. However, the star did not mention her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, who co-produced the movie. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

The 55-year-old actress posted a story on her Instagram with a photo from the movie.

"Thank you all for watching," she captioned the photo. "Especially to my incredible fans.

In addition, in the photo, she noted the streamer and lead actor Jarrell Jerome.

Among the marks is a page for the champion wrestler on whose biography the biopic is based, Anthony Robles, who also worked as a producer on the film with Affleck and his production partner Matt Damon.

However, she did not mention her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their mutual friend, actor Matt Damon.

As you know, Affleck co-produced the film through his and Damon's production company Artists Equity.

Before the official divorce, which according to the documents took place on April 26, 2024, the couple worked together on the film Unstoppable, where Lopez played the main role.

The actress played Judy Robles, the troubled but caring mother of Anthony Robles, a young man who, despite being born with one leg, fought to realize his dream of becoming an NCAA wrestling champion.

Recall

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially divorced. The decision came almost 20 weeks after the actress filed for divorce on August 20.