Ivanka Trump impressed with a dress at a social event before her father's inauguration

Ivanka Trump chose an elegant custom-made dress from the Oscar de la Renta fashion house for the social event before the inauguration of the US President-elect and her father Donald Trump. The evening gown is off-the-shoulder, decorated with crystals, pearls and exquisite floral patterns. This was reported by the Daily Mail, UNN reported.

At the social event before Donald Trump's inauguration at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, Ivanka Trump attracted everyone's attention with her impeccable look. The eldest daughter of the 47th President-elect of the United States chose a luxurious Oscar de la Renta dress, custom-made especially for this evening.

The off-the-shoulder evening gown was embellished with crystals and pearls, decorated with exquisite floral ornaments and complemented by a silver shawl.

The fashion house described it as an elegant piece that emphasizes modern luxury and sophistication.

At the event, Ivanka talked to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon. One of the highlights of the evening was Ivanka's warm embrace with Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, which was caught on camera.

In addition to Ivanka, the evening was attended by her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his friend Bettina Anderson.

Among the guests was his ex-girlfriend, TV presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance appeared with his wife Usha Vance, who also preferred Oscar de la Renta. She wore a black velvet dress with asymmetrical floral accents and a plunging neckline.

