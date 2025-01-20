Ivanka Trump impressed with a dress at a social event before her father's inauguration

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ivanka Trump impressed with a dress at a social event before her father's inauguration

Kyiv

Donald Trump's daughter chose an exclusive off-the-shoulder dress decorated with crystals and pearls. At an evening at the National Building Museum, she talked with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Ivanka Trump chose an elegant custom-made dress from the Oscar de la Renta fashion house for the social event before the inauguration of the US President-elect and her father Donald Trump. The evening gown is off-the-shoulder, decorated with crystals, pearls and exquisite floral patterns. This was reported by the Daily Mail, UNN reported.

Details

At the social event before Donald Trump's inauguration at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, Ivanka Trump attracted everyone's attention with her impeccable look. The eldest daughter of the 47th President-elect of the United States chose a luxurious Oscar de la Renta dress, custom-made especially for this evening.

The off-the-shoulder evening gown was embellished with crystals and pearls, decorated with exquisite floral ornaments and complemented by a silver shawl.

The fashion house described it as an elegant piece that emphasizes modern luxury and sophistication.

At the event, Ivanka talked to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon. One of the highlights of the evening was Ivanka's warm embrace with Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, which was caught on camera.

In addition to Ivanka, the evening was attended by her brother Donald Trump Jr. and his friend Bettina Anderson.

Among the guests was his ex-girlfriend, TV presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance appeared with his wife Usha Vance, who also preferred Oscar de la Renta. She wore a black velvet dress with asymmetrical floral accents and a plunging neckline.

Melania Trump admitted that she does not always agree with her husband13.01.25, 15:32 • 139488 views

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
spacexSpaceX
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk

