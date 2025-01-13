Melania Trump admitted that she does not always agree with her husband

Melania Trump, the wife of the US President-elect, said that she does not always agree with her husband, UNN reports citing Newsweek.

Details

The future first lady of the United States told Fox News on Monday that she gives Donald Trump her own advice, but admitted that he doesn't always listen to it.

"I don't always agree with what my husband says or does, and that's okay," she told host Ainsley Earhardt. - "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't.

Commenting on her first four years as First Lady of the United States, she said: "I just feel like people maybe didn't accept me, they didn't understand me the way they maybe do now. And I didn't have a lot of support.

"Maybe some people see me as just the president's wife, but I stand on my own two feet, I'm independent, I have my own opinions, I have my own yeses and noes," she said.

Addendum

As the publication notes, Melania did not admit that her opinions differed from those of her husband during Trump's first presidency.

In recent months, however, she has emphasized certain beliefs that diverge from those of some members of the Republican Party and the new administration.

For example, in her memoirs last year, she admitted that she was a supporter of women's right to abortion.