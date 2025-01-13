ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Melania Trump admitted that she does not always agree with her husband

Melania Trump admitted that she does not always agree with her husband

Kyiv  •  UNN

 139491 views

Donald Trump's wife admitted that she does not always agree with her husband's actions and words. Melania declared her independence and her own position on important issues.

Melania Trump, the wife of the US President-elect, said that she does not always agree with her husband, UNN reports citing Newsweek.

Details

The future first lady of the United States told Fox News on Monday that she gives Donald Trump her own advice, but admitted that he doesn't always listen to it.

"I don't always agree with what my husband says or does, and that's okay," she told host Ainsley Earhardt. - "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't.

Commenting on her first four years as First Lady of the United States, she said: "I just feel like people maybe didn't accept me, they didn't understand me the way they maybe do now. And I didn't have a lot of support.

"Maybe some people see me as just the president's wife, but I stand on my own two feet, I'm independent, I have my own opinions, I have my own yeses and noes," she said.

Addendum

As the publication notes, Melania did not admit that her opinions differed from those of her husband during Trump's first presidency.

In recent months, however, she has emphasized certain beliefs that diverge from those of some members of the Republican Party and the new administration.

For example, in her memoirs last year, she admitted that she was a supporter of women's right to abortion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising