Expert on statements of the Head of ARMA to the Duma on the updated registry: it is part of PR, not real changes

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency continues to make statements about reforms, but real changes remain uncertain. For example, the update of the Register of Seized Assets is now more like a PR campaign for the head of the agency, Olena Duma, than serious changes. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Hromakov, former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA.

Details

Recently, ARMA Head Olena Duma announced the "first large-scale update" of the Seized Assets Register since its inception. She spoke about improved functionality, modern design, and improved accessibility. In her opinion, this will contribute to transparency in asset management.

According to Gromakov, there are questions about whether the register will actually be supplemented with the necessary information.

"Declaring reform and reformatting and doing it are different things. Now we only hear statements about it. Therefore, I would like to hear what exactly they want to change, and what information will be added or lost in the case of this reformatting. That is why I believe that ARMA is currently working as a PR agency for one person," he said.

The expert emphasized that the main problem is the lack of public control over the ARMA's activities.

"The problems that exist are not being solved. And this is primarily due to the lack of public control over ARMA's activities. That's why it can do whatever it wants, but why it does it and for what reasons is unknown to the general public," Gromakov added.

Add

Opening public access to the Register of Seized Assets was a key condition for Olena Duma to retain her position as Head of ARMA. After pressure from the parliament and the public, as well as fear of leaving her post, the Head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and in the second half of 2023 it was opened. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for the incompleteness and inaccuracy of the data in the registry. This information was confirmed by the audit of the Accounting Chamber .

ARMA Head Olena Duma, in turn, called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Transparency International Ukraine based on the results of its audit pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.