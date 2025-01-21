ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Zelenskyy sent a message to European countries: you cannot buy gas from Moscow and expect security guarantees from the Americans

Zelenskyy sent a message to European countries: you cannot buy gas from Moscow and expect security guarantees from the Americans

Kyiv

The President of Ukraine called on Europe to abandon Russian gas and strengthen its energy independence. He also emphasized the importance of the EU's technological development and strengthening the continent's security.

Europe cannot continue to buy gas from Moscow while expecting security guarantees, assistance and support from the Americans, so European countries need to step up and do more long-term work to ensure real energy independence from Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

“We can't rely on the goodwill of a few capitals when it comes to the security of Europe - whether it's Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, Rome or - after Putin kicks the bucket - some imaginary democrat in Moscow someday. And we have to make sure that no European country is dependent on a single energy supplier. Now everything is on our side - President Trump is going to export more energy. Europe needs to step up and do more long-term work to ensure real energy independence. You can't keep buying gas from Moscow while expecting security guarantees, help and support from the Americans. This is simply wrong. For example, the Prime Minister of Slovakia does not seek access to American gas, but does not lose hope of enjoying the US security umbrella,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Europe needs a completely new, bolder approach to technology companies and technological development.

“If we lose time, Europe will lose this century. Right now, Europe is lagging behind in the development of artificial intelligence. TikTok's algorithms are already more powerful than some governments. Even now, the fate of small countries depends more on the owners of technology companies than on their laws. Europe is no longer the leader in the global technology race, giving way to both America and China. This is not some minor problem - it is a weakness, first technological and economic, and then political. Europe is often more focused on regulation than on freedom, but when reasonable regulation is needed, Brussels hesitates. We have to ensure maximum technological development in Europe and make all important decisions together - for the whole of Europe,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that Europe should be a leader - from weapons production to technology development.

“Europe must become the most attractive market in the world - and this is achievable. Finally, Europe must be able to guarantee peace and security - for itself and for others, for those in the world who matter to Europe. Europe deserves to be strong. And for this, Europe needs the EU and NATO. Is this possible without Ukraine and without a just end to Russia's war against Ukraine? I am sure the answer is no. Only real security guarantees for us will be real security guarantees for everyone in Europe. And we must make sure that America also perceives us as important,” the President emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Russia, despite its economic potential, which is much smaller than Europe's, produces several times more ammunition and military equipment than the rest of Europe combined.

EconomyPolitics
tiktokTikTok
romeRome
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
europeEurope
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
berlinBerlin

