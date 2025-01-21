Beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva: how the Ombudsman reacted

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, noting that the representative of the Ombudsman's Office took the situation under his personal control, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, his office discovered information on social media about the beating of a minor girl in Bila Tserkva and began responding to the incident and human rights violations.

Representative in Kyiv region Mykyta Kozyrenko took this matter under his personal control and implemented a number of measures:

immediately contacted the city police. Currently, according to available information, all participants in the incident have been interviewed, investigative actions are underway, and the Kyiv police have reclassified the actions of the participants in the crime: the pre-trial investigation into the fact of torture is ongoing. Separately, my representative held a working meeting with the police leadership in the Bila Tserkva district;

Today, the Ombudsman's Office staff met with the victim and her family, as well as with the principal of the school where the students involved in the incident study. The management assured that explanatory work will be carried out with both students and parents to prevent similar cases in the future.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, three juveniles are suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl, police launched an investigation after the victim's mother reported the incident and found a video of it.

Subsequently, case was reclassified as torture of a young child.