Explosions heard in Dnipro: the city is attacked by enemy "Shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Dnipro in the evening of April 29. The city is being attacked by enemy "Shaheds", one of the drones hit a residential building.
Several explosions rang out in Dnipro late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the city is under attack by enemy "Shaheds". Preliminary, one of the drones hit a residential building.
At 22:31, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, informed the residents of the regional center about the danger.
Enemy shaheds in the sky over the region. Stay in shelters
At 23:05, the Air Force reported the approach of a new group of "shaheds" to Dnipro.
Reminder
The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, explosions are heard in the city. As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.
