Explosions heard in Dnipro: the city is attacked by enemy "Shaheds"

Several explosions rang out in Dnipro late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the city is under attack by enemy "Shaheds". Preliminary, one of the drones hit a residential building.

At 22:31, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, informed the residents of the regional center about the danger.

Enemy shaheds in the sky over the region. Stay in shelters - he wrote.

At 23:05, the Air Force reported the approach of a new group of "shaheds" to Dnipro.

Reminder

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, explosions are heard in the city. As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 11