Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 11
As a result of the drone attack in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 people. A 5-year-old child has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the drone attack has risen to 11, and a 5-year-old child has an acute reaction to stress. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
The number of injured has increased to 11. Medics are providing the necessary assistance to the injured
According to him, a 5-year-old girl also suffered an acute reaction to stress.
The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, and explosions are heard in the city.
According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.