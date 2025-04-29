Drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the drone attack has risen to 11, and a 5-year-old child has an acute reaction to stress. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

The number of injured has increased to 11. Medics are providing the necessary assistance to the injured - said Syniehubov.

According to him, a 5-year-old girl also suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Let us remind you

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, and explosions are heard in the city.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.