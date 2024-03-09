Parliamentarians will be waiting for a legislative initiative: Fries on possible mobilization of convicts

MP Iryna Friz noted that the Verkhovna Rada expects the Cabinet of Ministers to take a legislative initiative on the possible mobilization of convicts, as previously stated by Justice Minister Denys Malyuska.

Fries said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

When we will be able to see this, we need to ask Mr. Malyuska. If this is a government initiative, then legislators, in this case, parliamentarians, will be waiting for this legislative initiative to be introduced. As for those people who have already served their sentences, this draft law on changes in mobilization already contains a provision that will allow those who have already served their sentences to be mobilized - Freese said.

She added that those who have already served their sentences have no right to defend Ukraine.

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said that at least 50,000 people with criminal records who have served their sentences could be mobilized into the army to defend Ukraine.