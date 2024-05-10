After May 21, President Zelensky will not lose legitimacy - Minister of Justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after his term expires on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.

This was stated by Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview with the BBC , UNN reports .

Details

When asked about legal aspects and the question of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine after the expiration of his five-year term on May 21, the Minister of Justice replied as follows:

He (Zelensky) will not lose his legitimacy... The powers of the president last until the next one is elected - said the head of the Ministry of Justice.

Malyuska explained that many provisions of the Constitution are formulated in such a way that those who want to find something to find fault with or build a conspiracy theory on something will find it.

We should expect a lot of noise and shouting, especially based on the fact that the authors of the Constitution had little faith in the realism of a full-scale war involving Ukraine and therefore behaved rather clumsily with regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution ," Malyuska said.

There are many other things in the Constitution that relate to wartime, the head of the Ministry of Justice noted:

The wording is not perfect, to put it mildly. Which, of course, gives rise to various "conspiracy theories." One example is that someone is communicating on social media, possibly dispersed by Russia, that Ukraine has not declared a state of war. As if, in the third year of the war, we declare war, it will immediately settle something, or somehow explain it to society. As if if we had declared a state of war in February or March, it would have changed something - summarized the Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

