Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

After May 21, President Zelensky will not lose legitimacy - Minister of Justice

After May 21, President Zelensky will not lose legitimacy - Minister of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20145 views

President Zelenskiy will not lose his legitimacy after May 21, as his powers will last until the next president is elected, despite the imperfections in the Constitution regarding wartime provisions, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not lose his legitimacy after his term expires on May 21, as the powers of the head of state will continue until the next president of Ukraine is elected.

This was stated by Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview with the BBC , UNN reports .

Details

When asked about legal aspects and the question of the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine after the expiration of his five-year term on May 21, the Minister of Justice replied as follows:

He (Zelensky) will not lose his legitimacy... The powers of the president last until the next one is elected

- said the head of the Ministry of Justice.

Malyuska explained that many provisions of the Constitution are formulated in such a way that those who want to find something to find fault with or build a conspiracy theory on something will find it.

We should expect a lot of noise and shouting, especially based on the fact that the authors of the Constitution had little faith in the realism of a full-scale war involving Ukraine and therefore behaved rather clumsily with regard to the relevant provisions of the Constitution

 ," Malyuska said.

There are many other things in the Constitution that relate to wartime, the head of the Ministry of Justice noted:

The wording is not perfect, to put it mildly. Which, of course, gives rise to various "conspiracy theories." One example is that someone is communicating on social media, possibly dispersed by Russia, that Ukraine has not declared a state of war. As if, in the third year of the war, we declare war, it will immediately settle something, or somehow explain it to society. As if if we had declared a state of war in February or March, it would have changed something

- summarized the Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Recall

Law No. 10449 on mobilization in Ukraine may introduce certain restrictions on the provision of administrative public services in the absence of a military registration document for a citizen liable for military service. Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska said this during a national telethon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
denys-maliuskaDenys Maliuska
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

