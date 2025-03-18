Explosions are heard in Kyiv and the region, air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy UAVs have been recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to stay in shelters.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv and the region, air defense forces are working, reports UNN.
Air defense is working in Kyiv! Stay in shelters!
The Air Force previously warned the capital about the threat of attack drones.
Kyiv - attack UAVs in the airspace! Until the all-clear, do not ignore air raid signals and stay in shelters
Let's add
Air defense forces are also working in the Kyiv region.
"The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.
