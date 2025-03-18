Ukraine condemns the assassination attempt on the President of Somalia
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.
Ukraine strongly condemns today's assassination attempt on the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, committed by "Ash-Shabaab" in Mogadishu. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.
We support the efforts of the Somali government to promote peace, security and reconciliation in the Federal Republic of Somalia
Earlier
On March 18, an explosion occurred near the presidential palace of Somalia, targeting the motorcade of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The terrorist group "Ash-Shabaab" claimed responsibility for the attack.
Remind
Earlier UNN wrote that Ash-Shabab militants shelled a hotel in Somalia: there are dead.