Men abroad will be able to register without visiting the TCC and without undergoing a medical examination: the Ministry of Defense will submit a draft resolution
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense is preparing a draft resolution that will allow citizens aged 18-60 abroad to register for military service without visiting the TCC and undergoing a medical examination. This was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk.
The Ministry of Defense will submit a draft resolution to the government within a week, according to which citizens aged 18 to 60 who are abroad will be able to register for military service without visiting the TCC and without undergoing a medical examination. This was reported by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Today I held an interdepartmental working meeting on the issues of military registration of our citizens abroad. We agreed that the Ministry of Defense will submit a draft resolution within a week, according to which: citizens aged 18 to 60 who are abroad will be able to register for military service without visiting the TCC and without undergoing a medical examination (now this is allowed for citizens aged 18 to 25)
Reminder
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill on the specifics of military registration of conscripts, according to which, in particular, basic military training for women is voluntary.
Bill No. 12093 proposes to exempt Ukrainians from physical visits to the TCC in order to pay a fine for violating military registration. This can be done through the "Reserve+" application.