President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash, is buried in Iran

The funeral procession of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others killed in the plane crash began on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Tabriz. UNN writes about this with reference to Tasnimnews.

Funeral ceremonies for President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash, have begun in Iran. Events will be held across the country before his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday.

The funeral rites began on Tuesday morning in the city of Tabriz in the province of East Azerbaijan, and today ritual ceremonies will be held in the city of Qum. While flags are at half-mast, black flags are raised at shrines in Kum, where Raisi studied at the seminary as a teenager.

After the death of the president, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei announced five days of national mourning. National exams scheduled for this week have been canceled, and governors may decide to "close" provinces where funeral ceremonies are taking place, Iranian officials said.

State television showed footage of a large crowd of mostly men in Tabriz, where pictures of the president and others killed in the plane crash were posted on the streets.

Another funeral ceremony will be held in the eastern city of Birjand before Raisi is buried in his hometown of Mashhad.

Raisi, 63, was killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday evening. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rahmati and Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem, a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in East Azerbaijan, were also killed.

