Finland has introduced a bill to combat managed migration on the eastern border with Russia

Finnish Prime Minister Peteri Orpo said at a press conference on May 21 that the country needs changes in legislation to combat controlled migration on the border with Russia. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

He noted that European legislation does not provide for current security threats at the border.

Finland's goal is also to find a solution to the problem of directed migration at the EU level, - He emphasized.

Orpo expressed confidence that the law on instrumental immigration will be approved by the parliament.

For her part, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen added that it is not about tightening migration legislation, but about making it stricter. According to her, the authorities are focused on combating managed migration.

Finnish legislation must be able to protect itself from external threats, The Finnish Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to government advisor Sanna Palo, the new law will be temporary.

The law gives the authorities the power to restrict the acceptance of international protection applications in situations where a foreign state is trying to influence Finland through directed migration, - Palo explained.

She also emphasized that the criteria for implementing the law's provisions are quite high.

Finland is increasing its combat capability and preparing for a possible confrontation with Russia by intensifying military agreements with private companies, accumulating the necessary stockpiles and using its large reserve forces.