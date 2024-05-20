Almost a hundred seals on one island: Ukrainian polar explorers show "invasion" of seals

Recently, 81 Antarctic fur seals were counted on Galindez Island, where the Akademik Vernadsky is located. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Science Center.

Polar explorers have reported a cat "invasion" in the vicinity of Vernadsky. According to scientists, fur seals often congregate near in the fall during seasonal migrations. And due to global warming, they now stay near the station longer than before.

Recently, a biologist of the 29th UAE Svitozar Davydenko counted a large number of Antarctic fur seals on Galindez Island, where the Akademik Vernadsky is located, as many as 81. Many seals were also found on neighboring islands. For example, on Uruguay Island, which also belongs to our Argentine Islands archipelago, 19 of these seals were resting - The scientists said.

The polar explorers also told us that unlike domestic cats , these animals are aggressive and not gentle at all. They fight for their territory, growl at other males, and can "growl" at polar explorers.

Important for penguin fans:) No, fur seals don't eat these birds, but rather eat krill, fish, and squid. In turn, they become prey for killer whales and sea lions - Ukrainian polar explorers said.

In April, on the occasion of the World Penguin Day, Ukrainian researchers showed which species live in the area of the Akademik Vernadsky scientific station in Antarctica.