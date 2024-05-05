Ukrainian polar explorers show a sea leopard "sunbathing" on an ice floe

Ukrainian polar explorers showed a sea leopard "sunbathing" on an ice floe, which did not pay attention to the polar explorers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Research Center.

Look at this cute sea leopard sunbathing on an ice floe. Even the approach of polar explorers on a boat does not bother him at all. From the "smiling" appearance of the leopard, you would not immediately say that it is one of the main predators of Antarctica, which eats penguins and even its own relatives seals - the message says.

The center notes that the sea leopard hunts only in the water, and rests on land (mostly on ice floes), and that this species of seal likes solitude: it looks for a mate only during mating.

