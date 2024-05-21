There is a shortage of public transport drivers in Kyiv, and private transport companies are also under threat

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

There is a shortage of public transport drivers in Kyiv, and private transport companies are also under threat

There is a shortage of public transport drivers in Kyiv, and private transport companies are also under threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121046 views

Due to the mobilization, there is an acute shortage of public transport drivers in Kyiv, which jeopardizes the work of many transport companies that provide passenger transportation in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The shortage of private minibus drivers is challenging and jeopardizes the operation of many transport companies that provide passenger transportation in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The shortage of public transportation drivers in the capital is also quite noticeable. Approximately, more than half a thousand Kyivpastrans drivers have been mobilized. This was reported to UNN by Ihor Moiseenko, chairman of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, and Oleh Hryshchak, spokesman for Kyivpastrans.  

We have a certain shortage of drivers, a significant one. We can say that about half a thousand or even more drivers were mobilized, so the russian aggression is the first main reason for the shortage of drivers in our company. We are now addressing this issue by providing drivers with reservations. There was a period of time when we had some difficulties with this through no fault of our own. Now we are dealing with the situation in this way, but by law, the reservation cannot apply to all 100% of employees

- Hryshchak said.

He noted that the deficit is quite noticeable for Kyivpastrans.

There is a constant need for specialists of various kinds - drivers, rolling stock repair specialists, electricians, mechanics, and milling operators

- Hryshchak said.

When asked in  which public transport is most lacking in people, Hryshchak replied that bus routes are the most understaffed, as most tram and trolleybus drivers are women.

In addition, he commented on the discussion of the public organization Vision Zero on the introduction of drivers from the age of 18 to the profession of public transport drivers.

The only thing I can say about this is that there is certain legislation and certain requirements for driver qualifications. For example, if we are talking about a bus driver, you need to understand that in order to drive a passenger bus and transport people, you need to have 2 years of driving experience. An 18-year-old driver who has just received a driver's license will not be able to have 2 years of experience.  Involvement of young people from the age of 18 is a good suggestion, but a bit amateurish, because people who submit such proposals do not quite understand how driver training works

- Hryshchak said.

Hryshchak noted that Kyivpastrans  welcomes any legislative change that will benefit the employment of specialists, in particular at their company.

We welcome any legislative change that will benefit the employment of specialists, including at our company. But it's not up to us to make it, we need to amend the law

- Hryshchak added.

The head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, Ihor Moiseenko, told a UNN journalist that over the past 5 years, carriers in Kyiv and Kyiv Region have had a shortage of drivers.

In 2022, with the beginning of the (full-scale - ed.) military aggression of the Russian Federation, this problem became even more complicated. And in 2024, due to mobilization, the shortage of drivers is so severe that it jeopardizes the work of many transport companies that carry passengers in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Therefore, if the government does not help ensure that carriers book drivers, the consequences will be very negative for the transportation sector

- Moiseenko said.

When asked whether drivers are being booked, Moiseenko replied: "The documents have been submitted, but there is no decision yet, most companies do not meet the criteria for booking drivers set by the authorities.

Add

Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach told Suspilne that the Ministry of Infrastructure hopes for changes in the reservation of drivers. They have sent a list of all professions in the transportation sector and in the Ministry of Recovery in general that need to be booked to the Ministry of Economy. In general, as of May 16, there have been no changes in the booking of drivers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv

