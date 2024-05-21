There is a shortage of public transport drivers in Kyiv, and private transport companies are also under threat

The shortage of private minibus drivers is challenging and jeopardizes the operation of many transport companies that provide passenger transportation in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The shortage of public transportation drivers in the capital is also quite noticeable. Approximately, more than half a thousand Kyivpastrans drivers have been mobilized. This was reported to UNN by Ihor Moiseenko, chairman of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, and Oleh Hryshchak, spokesman for Kyivpastrans.

We have a certain shortage of drivers, a significant one. We can say that about half a thousand or even more drivers were mobilized, so the russian aggression is the first main reason for the shortage of drivers in our company. We are now addressing this issue by providing drivers with reservations. There was a period of time when we had some difficulties with this through no fault of our own. Now we are dealing with the situation in this way, but by law, the reservation cannot apply to all 100% of employees - Hryshchak said.

He noted that the deficit is quite noticeable for Kyivpastrans.

There is a constant need for specialists of various kinds - drivers, rolling stock repair specialists, electricians, mechanics, and milling operators - Hryshchak said.

When asked in which public transport is most lacking in people, Hryshchak replied that bus routes are the most understaffed, as most tram and trolleybus drivers are women.

The Association of International Road Carriers says that TCC employees have done everything possible to make drivers afraid to go on trips

In addition, he commented on the discussion of the public organization Vision Zero on the introduction of drivers from the age of 18 to the profession of public transport drivers.

The only thing I can say about this is that there is certain legislation and certain requirements for driver qualifications. For example, if we are talking about a bus driver, you need to understand that in order to drive a passenger bus and transport people, you need to have 2 years of driving experience. An 18-year-old driver who has just received a driver's license will not be able to have 2 years of experience. Involvement of young people from the age of 18 is a good suggestion, but a bit amateurish, because people who submit such proposals do not quite understand how driver training works - Hryshchak said.

Hryshchak noted that Kyivpastrans welcomes any legislative change that will benefit the employment of specialists, in particular at their company.

We welcome any legislative change that will benefit the employment of specialists, including at our company. But it's not up to us to make it, we need to amend the law - Hryshchak added.

The head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, Ihor Moiseenko, told a UNN journalist that over the past 5 years, carriers in Kyiv and Kyiv Region have had a shortage of drivers.

In 2022, with the beginning of the (full-scale - ed.) military aggression of the Russian Federation, this problem became even more complicated. And in 2024, due to mobilization, the shortage of drivers is so severe that it jeopardizes the work of many transport companies that carry passengers in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Therefore, if the government does not help ensure that carriers book drivers, the consequences will be very negative for the transportation sector - Moiseenko said.

When asked whether drivers are being booked, Moiseenko replied: "The documents have been submitted, but there is no decision yet, most companies do not meet the criteria for booking drivers set by the authorities.

Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach told Suspilne that the Ministry of Infrastructure hopes for changes in the reservation of drivers. They have sent a list of all professions in the transportation sector and in the Ministry of Recovery in general that need to be booked to the Ministry of Economy. In general, as of May 16, there have been no changes in the booking of drivers.

