Drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics: the Ministry of Defense named the vacancies for which people are most needed in the army

Currently, more than 2,000 vacancies are available in recruiting centers and about 10,000 more are posted online. First of all, there is a need to staff combat units that are directly involved in combat operations. These units need drivers, mechanics, riflemen, UAV operators, and medics. This was stated by Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense Commissioner for Recruiting, during the telethon, UNN reports .

We have more than 2,000 vacancies - these are directly those collected by recruiting centers from military units whose permanent location is in the relevant region, and about 10,000 vacancies posted online by military units themselves. This is the field of vacancies from which a person can choose what interests him or her. According to these more than 10 thousand vacancies, you can choose very different specific vacancies that are as close as possible to your specialty, experience, and vision - Bezhevets said.

He noted that there is a need for personnel for combat units that are directly involved in combat operations. According to him, such units need to be recruited:

drivers;

mechanics;



arrows;



operators of all types of weapons;



UAV operators;



artillery support;



Combat Medics.



And not just combat medics, but all medics. A separate path has now been created for medics so that a person with at least a basic education can find a position in the army that involves medical care. Among other things, we are talking about vacancies and their large number related to logistics, maintenance, repair, and staff positions. That is, a large number of positions ,” Bezhevets added.

A recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region; it is the twentieth center to be opened in Ukraine.