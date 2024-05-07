ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics: the Ministry of Defense named the vacancies for which people are most needed in the army

More than 2,000 vacancies are available in recruitment centers and another 10,000 are posted online for various roles such as drivers, mechanics, shooters, UAV operators, medics and logisticians to staff combat units directly involved in combat operations.

Currently, more than 2,000 vacancies are available in recruiting centers and about 10,000 more are posted online. First of all, there is a need to staff combat units that are directly involved in combat operations. These units need drivers, mechanics, riflemen, UAV operators, and medics. This was stated by Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense Commissioner for Recruiting, during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We have more than 2,000 vacancies - these are directly those collected by recruiting centers from military units whose permanent location is in the relevant region, and about 10,000 vacancies posted online by military units themselves. This is the field of vacancies from which a person can choose what interests him or her. According to these more than 10 thousand vacancies, you can choose very different specific vacancies that are as close as possible to your specialty, experience, and vision

- Bezhevets said.

He noted that there is a need for personnel for combat units that are directly involved in combat operations. According to him, such units need to be recruited:

  • drivers;
  • mechanics;
  • arrows;
  • operators of all types of weapons;
  • UAV operators;
  • artillery support;
  • Combat Medics.

And not just combat medics, but all medics. A separate path has now been created for medics so that a person with at least a basic education can find a position in the army that involves medical care. Among other things, we are talking about vacancies and their large number related to logistics, maintenance, repair, and staff positions. That is, a large number of positions

 ,” Bezhevets added.

Recall

A recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region; it is the twentieth center to be opened in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mukachevoMukachevo
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

