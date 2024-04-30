HACCU changes the measure of restraint for ex-MP Mykytas in the case of embezzlement of $307 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former MP and former president of Ukrbud Corporation Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail in the amount of over UAH 908 thousand in the case of embezzlement of UAH 307 million from the Defense Ministry during the construction of warehouses. UNN reports with reference to the HACC.

It is reported that the HACC investigating judge partially granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and changed the measure of restraint for the former head of a Kyiv construction company.

Thus, the court changed the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to bail. The amount of bail is UAH 908 thousand 400. - the statement said.

The suspect is also imposed with responsibilities:

to appear at every request of the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court;

notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor, or court of any changes in their place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic control device.

The ruling on the duties imposed on the suspect is valid for 2 months. - the statement said.

SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postolyuk explained to UNN that the measure of restraint for the suspect was changed from house arrest to bail, because he is under house arrest for 6 months, which is the maximum during the pre-trial investigation.

At the same time, the SAPO prosecutor does not agree with the amount of bail and will appeal this decision. ," Postolyuk said.

On October 25, 2023, former MP Maksym Mykytas and his accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 307 million of funds from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Mykytas is also involved in several cases, including suspicion of bribing an expert who reduced the value of a residential complex in Pechersk as part of the case of embezzlement of UAH 81.5 million from the National Guard, and an attempt to bribe the mayor of DniproBoris Flitov.