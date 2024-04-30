HACCU changes the measure of restraint for ex-MP Mykytas in the case of embezzlement of $307 million

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109474 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165742 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39584 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73870 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41970 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212775 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225211 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
HACCU changes the measure of restraint for ex-MP Mykytas in the case of embezzlement of $307 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19745 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former MP Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail of over UAH 908,000 in the case of embezzlement of UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defense during the construction of warehouses.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has changed the measure of restraint for former MP and former president of Ukrbud Corporation Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail in the amount of over UAH 908 thousand in the case of embezzlement of UAH 307 million from the Defense Ministry during the construction of warehouses. UNN reports with reference to the HACC.

Details

It is reported that the HACC investigating judge partially granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and changed the measure of restraint for the former head of a Kyiv construction company.

Thus, the court changed the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to bail. The amount of bail is UAH 908 thousand 400.

- the statement said.

The suspect is also imposed with responsibilities:

  • to appear at every request of the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court;
  • notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor, or court of any changes in their place of residence and place of work;
  • refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;
  • deposit their passport(s) for traveling abroad and other documents entitling them to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities;
  • wear an electronic control device.

The ruling on the duties imposed on the suspect is valid for 2 months.

- the statement said.

SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postolyuk explained to UNN that the measure of restraint for the suspect was changed from house arrest to bail, because he is under house arrest for 6 months, which is the maximum during the pre-trial investigation.

At the same time, the SAPO prosecutor does not agree with the amount of bail and will appeal this decision.

 ," Postolyuk said.

AddendumAddendum

On October 25, 2023, former MP Maksym Mykytas and his accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 307 million of funds from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Mykytas is also involved in several cases, including suspicion of bribing an expert who reduced the value of a residential complex in Pechersk as part of the case of embezzlement of UAH 81.5 million from the National Guard, and an attempt to bribe the mayor of DniproBoris Flitov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
ukraineUkraine

