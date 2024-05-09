Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: court postpones consideration of appeal against arrest of a parole officer

The Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed until June 3 the consideration of the defense's appeal against the measure of restraint against the State Protection Department officer suspected of killing 16-year-old teenager Maksym Materukhin in the Kyiv funicular. UNN journalist was informed about this in court.

(Consideration of the appeal - ed.) was postponed to June 3. The materials were not received - said in court.

The lawyer of the family of the deceased told a Ukrainian TV channel that the Kosovo defense wants to achieve a lighter measure of restraint.

"The lawyer of the Kosov suspect filed an appeal claiming that the measure of restraint that the court had chosen for him a month ago, namely detention without the alternative of bail, was illegal and wanted to reconsider it," the lawyer said.

Addendum

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv.

According to the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedthat a law enforcement officer suspected of killing a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv pleaded not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent a law enforcement officer to custody for 60 days without bail.

On May 8 , it was reportedthat SBI officers had completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Protection Department who killed a teenager in a Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment