Emergency power outages in Kyiv - YASNO

Users report that there are power outages in a number of Kyiv districts. According to YASNO, there are emergency outages, UNN reports.

"Rusanivka and the region - Fastiv, Gostomel minus electricity. Pechersk and Holosiivskyi have taken the baton. So far, partially," the Telegram channel "Trukha. Kyiv" Telegram channel.

In addition, there were problems with electricity on the Left Bank.

According to YASNO, there are emergency power outages in Kyiv.

"As of now, there are emergency power outages in Kyiv. Unfortunately, there are no schedules for them. However, your distribution system operator will inform you as soon as the power engineers have defeated the darkness once again. We ask you not to use elevators for the time being," the message says.