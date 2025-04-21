As part of the Kremlin project "Culture," over 90,000 Russian books with a total value exceeding 50 million rubles have been delivered to libraries in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR) with reference to a statement by the "LNR culture minister" Roman Oleksin, reports UNN.

It is noted that these books have filled shelves that were previously empty due to the seizure and destruction of Ukrainian literature, and "where 'Kobzar' once was, there is now Kremlin waste paper."

The Kremlin is fighting not only on the front lines, but also in libraries. Through books, language, and culture, it is trying to erase Ukrainian identity and raise children who will not know they are Ukrainians - the report says.

The CNR considers the replacement of culture a crime, because "this is an attempt on the memory of the people."

In Simferopol, Russians are destroying the Children's Park, which was founded back in 1958, under the guise of reconstruction. The CNR claims that this is actually privatization and militarization of the territory.

