Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18743 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34751 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101073 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74187 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81180 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79021 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64069 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54329 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56241 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58463 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

"Anti-extremist lectures": in the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers teach children to hate Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1694 views

Russia has intensified propaganda in schools in the occupied territories. Children are told that the Ukrainian language and symbols are "extremism", which is punishable.

"Anti-extremist lectures": in the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers teach children to hate Ukraine

 Occupants are teaching Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine - now under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Under the guise of "combating extremism", children are being hammered that everything Ukrainian is a threat

- the statement reads.

According to the CNS, these lectures say that the Ukrainian language, flag, as well as support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are "extremism", which is punishable. Such lectures are conducted by employees of the FSB, police, Russian priests and Kremlin-controlled "activists".

Let us remind you

Russian recruiters use popular messengers to involve children in espionage activities. They are offered to photograph infrastructure or military movements.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
