"Anti-extremist lectures": in the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers teach children to hate Ukraine

Occupants are teaching Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine - now under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Under the guise of "combating extremism", children are being hammered that everything Ukrainian is a threat - the statement reads.

According to the CNS, these lectures say that the Ukrainian language, flag, as well as support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are "extremism", which is punishable. Such lectures are conducted by employees of the FSB, police, Russian priests and Kremlin-controlled "activists".

Let us remind you

Russian recruiters use popular messengers to involve children in espionage activities. They are offered to photograph infrastructure or military movements.

In occupied Crimea, children from Ukrainian families are checked for ideological "reliability" - CNS