In occupied Crimea, children from Ukrainian families are checked for ideological "reliability" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities began to conduct systematic "testing" among children from families who do not belong to ethnic Russians. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

Thus, Ukrainian and Crimean families are mostly under close surveillance.

According to the official version, this is allegedly a "survey for the adaptation of migrants", but in fact it is a tool to identify children who retain Ukrainian self-identity or have a critical attitude towards the Russian occupation. All this takes place under the guise of educational measures, but has a clear political subtext.

The so-called "testing points" have turned into centers of ideological pressure: children are forced to recognize themselves as "citizens of the Russian Federation", support state propaganda and demonstrate loyalty to the occupation authorities. Refusal or "incorrect" answers may become the basis for increased attention to the family - up to administrative pressure or deportation.

The Center for National Resistance emphasizes that such actions grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law and constitute an element of purposeful Russification and genocide.

Let us remind you

In the occupied Crimea, former employees of Russian military intelligence have opened a new center for the military education of Ukrainian children. We are talking about a military-patriotic club called "Grifon", where teenagers aged 7 to 17 will be taught basic military skills, as well as form loyalty to the Russian army and its ideology.