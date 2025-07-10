Today, July 10, marks Capybara Appreciation Day and World Energy Independence Day, as a reminder that the future belongs to clean, safe, and controlled energy, writes UNN.

Capybara Appreciation Day

Every year on July 10, the world celebrates Capybara Appreciation Day – a holiday dedicated to these peaceful and sociable animals. The capybara is the largest rodent on the planet, living primarily near bodies of water in South America, leading a semi-aquatic lifestyle, and being an important part of the ecosystem.

This day is a great opportunity to draw attention to this unique species, its role in nature, and the need for its protection. Capybara lovers use the holiday to share photos, videos, and interesting facts about these animals on social media, organize thematic events, information campaigns, and support environmental initiatives and wildlife conservation funds.

Capybara Appreciation Day is supported by zoos, conservation organizations, and environmental communities worldwide. In addition to their charisma, capybaras impress with their ability to live in large social groups, easily get along with other animals, and play an important role in maintaining natural balance.

Rescued from shelling capybara Tohu was treated and released into the open enclosure of the Kyiv Zoo

World Energy Independence Day

Every year on July 10, the world celebrates World Energy Independence Day, dedicated to spreading knowledge about alternative and sustainable energy sources – solar, wind, geothermal, and others, which can ensure a stable future without harming the planet.

Today, most countries still depend on fossil fuels – oil, gas, and coal. But such resources not only pollute the environment and contribute to climate change, but also have a limited supply that is constantly dwindling. These threats prompted the world of scientists and technologists to seek alternative solutions.

In addition, today the issue of energy independence goes far beyond environmental concerns. It becomes an instrument of political security and economic stability. In particular, Russia tries to use energy resources as a weapon of influence – both against Ukraine and against the whole of Europe.

World Energy Independence Day is a reminder that the future belongs to clean, safe, and controlled energy that will not become an instrument of blackmail.

Niece and Nephew Day

On this day, the world informally celebrates Niece and Nephew Day – a holiday dedicated to special family bonds.

The initiative was launched in 2010 by a Facebook user who proposed creating a day to strengthen intergenerational ties. The main idea is to remind how important it is to share attention and warmth within the family. So don't miss the opportunity to do something nice for your nieces and nephews today.

The celebration involves joint walks, family dinners, participation in various events, small gifts, or even a simple warm message with kind words. This is a great occasion to see, talk to, or at least call relatives.

Birthday of the Football Whistle

On July 10, the football community remembers one of the smallest but most important things on the field – the referee's whistle. It was on this day in 1878 in England that its use during a game was first documented.

According to legend, the first person to use a whistle was an English referee who was tired of waving a handkerchief to attract the attention of players and spectators. Since then, the whistle has firmly established itself as the main tool of the football referee.

This day is a great opportunity to remind about the role of the whistle in the game: the team does not start, and the goal is not counted.

Ukrainian footballer Viktor Tsygankov may leave Girona this summer: details

Nikola Tesla Day

On July 10, science and technology enthusiasts around the world celebrate an unofficial but significant holiday – Nikola Tesla Day. It was on this day in 1856 that one of humanity's greatest inventors was born.

Tesla is credited with developing the principle of the rotating magnetic field, which became the basis for AC electric motors. He also introduced the three-phase power transmission system and in 1891 created his famous induction coil – a device still used in radio engineering.

The future inventor was born in the village of Smiljan, in what is now Croatia, to a Serbian Orthodox priest. From childhood, Tesla showed unusual abilities: he suffered from intense visual images that replaced reality, and had an extraordinarily vivid imagination, which later turned into a unique engineering gift – he "saw" his inventions in detail even before he began working on them.

Day of Saint Anthony of the Caves

On July 10, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Anthony of the Caves – the founder of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Ukrainian monasticism.

Anthony was born around 983 in Liubech, Chernihiv region. In his youth, he went to Mount Athos, where he became a monk. Later, with the blessing of an elder, he returned to Rus' to establish monastic life according to the Athonite example.

Settling in a cave near Kyiv, Anthony became a spiritual authority. Pious people joined him, which gave rise to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – the future center of spirituality, education, and monastic traditions in Ukraine.

Anthony experienced times of political upheaval, was forced to flee, but later returned and restored monastic life. He lived in prayer, fasting, and labor, was clairvoyant, performed miracles, and predicted the future.

The saint passed away on May 7, 1073. His memory is a reminder of deep faith, humility, and true service to God.

Parishioners from TOT of Ukraine are taught to spread propaganda: "courses" in a monastery on the territory of the Russian Federation