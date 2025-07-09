$41.850.05
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 2151 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 7710 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 22457 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16435 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 47499 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 42686 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 63239 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 88230 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188595 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 142090 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 22490 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188609 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 235389 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Parishioners from TOT of Ukraine are taught to spread propaganda: "courses" in a monastery on the territory of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 941 views

In the Pskov region of the Russian Federation, parishioners from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are taught anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. The goal is to form a network of bloggers to promote Kremlin propaganda under the guise of Orthodox content.

Parishioners from TOT of Ukraine are taught to spread propaganda: "courses" in a monastery on the territory of the Russian Federation

In the Pskov region of Russia, according to the Center for National Resistance, parishioners from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being accommodated and subjected to "courses" of anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. The goal is to form a network of bloggers who can promote propaganda beneficial to the Kremlin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The enemy is preparing "Orthodox bloggers" from among the population of the temporarily occupied territories

- writes the Resistance.

According to the Center, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are forming a network of bloggers to promote Kremlin propaganda.

The enemy brings parishioners to a monastery in the Pskov region, where they are trained under the "Istoki" project. The task is to spread anti-Ukrainian rhetoric under the guise of "Orthodox content."

- informs the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that this is another step towards strengthening information control in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance published a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the first half of 2025. Russia is militarizing the temporarily occupied territories, creating new military bases and depleting Ukrainian resources.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyNews of the World
Ukraine
