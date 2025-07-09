In the Pskov region of Russia, according to the Center for National Resistance, parishioners from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being accommodated and subjected to "courses" of anti-Ukrainian rhetoric. The goal is to form a network of bloggers who can promote propaganda beneficial to the Kremlin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The enemy is preparing "Orthodox bloggers" from among the population of the temporarily occupied territories - writes the Resistance.

According to the Center, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are forming a network of bloggers to promote Kremlin propaganda.

The enemy brings parishioners to a monastery in the Pskov region, where they are trained under the "Istoki" project. The task is to spread anti-Ukrainian rhetoric under the guise of "Orthodox content." - informs the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that this is another step towards strengthening information control in the temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance published a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the first half of 2025. Russia is militarizing the temporarily occupied territories, creating new military bases and depleting Ukrainian resources.