Rescued from shelling capybara Tohu was treated and released into the open enclosure of the Kyiv Zoo

Capybara Toha, rescued a month ago from the territory under Russian shelling, is being released into an open natural enclosure in Kyiv Zoo. The animal has already undergone treatment and has a long way to go in its rehabilitation. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

"In Kyiv Zoo, the capybara Toha, rescued a month ago, is being released into an open natural enclosure. The animal has already undergone treatment and has a long way to go to rehabilitate and socialize with other capybaras," the statement reads.

It is noted that Toha can be seen at the end of the hoof row near the elephant house - in a green estate with live trees, bushes and flowers on the banks of a pool with a waterfall.

KyivZoo employees ask people to be quiet when meeting the capybara, so as not to frighten it, as its rehabilitation is ongoing.