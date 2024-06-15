Rescued from shelling capybara Tohu was treated and released into the open enclosure of the Kyiv Zoo

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 35898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231158 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162348 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215675 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202425 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 67018 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 39510 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 42909 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97479 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97463 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104080 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159568 views
Rescued from shelling capybara Tohu was treated and released into the open enclosure of the Kyiv Zoo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104199 views

The capybara Tohu, rescued from Russian shelling a month ago, was released into the open natural enclosure of the Kyiv Zoo for rehabilitation and socialization with other capybaras.

Capybara Toha, rescued a month ago  from the territory under Russian shelling, is being released into an open natural enclosure in  Kyiv Zoo. The animal has already undergone treatment and has a long way to go in its rehabilitation. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

"In Kyiv Zoo, the capybara Toha, rescued a month ago, is being released into an open natural enclosure. The animal has already undergone treatment and has a long way to go to rehabilitate and socialize with other capybaras," the statement reads.

It is noted that Toha can be seen at the end of the hoof row near the elephant house - in a green estate with live trees, bushes and flowers on the banks of a pool with a waterfall.

KyivZoo employees ask people to be quiet when meeting the capybara, so as not to frighten it, as its rehabilitation is ongoing.

Anna Murashko

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising