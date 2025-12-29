$41.930.00
An unknown manuscript of King Charles XII with records from 1707–1717 was discovered in Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The manuscript contains over 268 pages with detailed diagrams and drawings, some of which were written before the Battle of Poltava in 1709.

An unknown manuscript of King Charles XII with records from 1707–1717 was discovered in Sweden
Photo: wiki/Charles XII

A previously unknown manuscript of King Charles XII has been found in Sweden. It is a field book with records from 1707–1717: it was found in the library of the University of Gothenburg. This is reported by UNN with reference to Göteborgs-Posten and Sweden Herald.

Details

The manuscript was found by Antoaneta Granberg, a senior lecturer in Slavic languages at the University of Gothenburg, while working with the library's collections. The book was transferred to the library in 1967, but until now it has not been mentioned in academic circles.

The field book has a leather binding with a gilded inscription on the spine and covers the period from 1707 to 1717. It contains more than 268 pages: some sections were written before the Battle of Poltava in 1709.

In this battle, Ukrainian Cossacks under the command of Ivan Mazepa fought on the side of the Swedes: they fought against the Russian army under the command of Peter I, and some Cossacks led by Ivan Skoropadsky also fought on their side. The battle ended with the victory of the Russians and the defeat of Charles XII, and Ukraine was under Moscow occupation for a long time.

The found book contains detailed diagrams and drawings. In particular, these are images of figures, tactical formations, and troop dispositions.

Recall

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine showed what a noble parade saber from the late 17th to the first half of the 18th centuries looks like. It features an image of Archangel Michael and a bust of the Polish king Stefan Batory.

UNN also reported that a bust of Ukrainian Hetman Ivan Mazepa was unveiled in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the WorldEducation
War in Ukraine
National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Sweden
Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Ukraine
Poltava