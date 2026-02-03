Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy

One of Kharkiv's leading thermal power plants was severely damaged in a Russian attack. Restoration is currently impossible. This was stated on Kyiv24 by Bohdan Tkachuk, a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council, as reported by UNN.

The city authorities ordered the draining of water from the heating networks of about 800 buildings to avoid accidents. At the same time, the Kharkiv subway is operating with delays – the interval between trains will be from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the subway line in operation.

In addition, there are restrictions on some tram and trolleybus lines. Some routes have been replaced by buses, Tkachuk noted. Diesel transport has been brought in to replace electric transport in some areas of the city.

He added that Russian occupiers dropped five KABs on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district – there is destruction and casualties there.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted on the telethon that the most active phase of Russian shelling lasted from 01:00 to 06:00. He added that the occupiers used a significant number of Shahed-type UAVs and missiles, trying to hit our energy facilities. There is significant damage.

Currently, all efforts are aimed at the primary stabilization of the energy system of Kharkiv and the region and the transition from emergency to scheduled power outage schedules. There are 778 Invincibility Points operating around the clock in the region, 101 of them in Kharkiv. In addition, 354 more heating points have been prepared in advance - Syniehubov stated.

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians deliberately struck Kyiv with missiles and drones during a February frost.

In addition, on the night of February 3, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. A man was injured in the Obukhiv district, and houses and cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, Russians massively attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. An infrastructure facility, private homes, and a dormitory were damaged in the regional center.

It later became known that due to the Russian attack in Kyiv, the number of injured increased to five people.

