Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 3514 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 8454 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 10390 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 12721 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 17075 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 27628 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 37324 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27273 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 43936 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23716 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1m/s
65%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fuel Leak During Artemis II Rehearsal: NASA Battles Issues for February Launch WindowFebruary 2, 11:58 PM • 10958 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 21890 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 26297 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 17993 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 5910 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 18505 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 43904 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 31262 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 34792 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 95957 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 18707 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 20177 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 19851 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 18789 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 18390 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Shahed-136

Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6328 views

One of Kharkiv's leading thermal power plants has been severely damaged by a Russian attack, and its restoration is currently impossible. Water is being drained from the heating networks of 800 buildings in the city, the metro is operating with delays, and some electric transport routes have been replaced by buses.

Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy

One of Kharkiv's leading thermal power plants was severely damaged in a Russian attack. Restoration is currently impossible. This was stated on Kyiv24 by Bohdan Tkachuk, a deputy of the Kharkiv City Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

The city authorities ordered the draining of water from the heating networks of about 800 buildings to avoid accidents. At the same time, the Kharkiv subway is operating with delays – the interval between trains will be from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the subway line in operation.

In addition, there are restrictions on some tram and trolleybus lines. Some routes have been replaced by buses, Tkachuk noted. Diesel transport has been brought in to replace electric transport in some areas of the city.

He added that Russian occupiers dropped five KABs on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district – there is destruction and casualties there.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted on the telethon that the most active phase of Russian shelling lasted from 01:00 to 06:00. He added that the occupiers used a significant number of Shahed-type UAVs and missiles, trying to hit our energy facilities. There is significant damage.

Currently, all efforts are aimed at the primary stabilization of the energy system of Kharkiv and the region and the transition from emergency to scheduled power outage schedules. There are 778 Invincibility Points operating around the clock in the region, 101 of them in Kharkiv. In addition, 354 more heating points have been prepared in advance

- Syniehubov stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russians deliberately struck Kyiv with missiles and drones during a February frost.

In addition, on the night of February 3, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. A man was injured in the Obukhiv district, and houses and cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, Russians massively attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. An infrastructure facility, private homes, and a dormitory were damaged in the regional center.

It later became known that due to the Russian attack in Kyiv, the number of injured increased to five people.

More than 12,000 residents of Zaporizhzhia left without electricity after Russian strike on February 3 - Fedorov03.02.26, 10:37 • 1712 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine