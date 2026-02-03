$42.970.16
More than 12,000 residents of Zaporizhzhia left without electricity after Russian strike on February 3 - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On February 3, a Russian strike cut off power to more than 12,000 consumers in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

More than 12,000 residents of Zaporizhzhia left without electricity after Russian strike on February 3 - Fedorov

As a result of the Russian strike on February 3, more than 12,000 subscribers in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia were left without power. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, energy workers are working to restore electricity supply. Fedorov also reported on the threat of guided aerial bombs (KABs) being used against the Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where an air raid alert has been declared.

Additionally

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3, three people were injured, and hits and falling debris were recorded in five districts.

UNN also reported that the Russians deliberately struck Kyiv with missiles and drones in freezing February weather.

In addition, on the night of February 3, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

At the same time, the Russians massively attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. In the regional center, an infrastructure facility, private homes, and a dormitory were damaged.

Later it became known that due to the Russian attack in Kyiv, the number of injured people increased to five.

Recall

On the night of February 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 71 missiles, including 4 "Zircon" type and ballistic missiles, as well as 450 drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv