Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics

instagram.com/liliia.rebrik

Ukrainian actress and TV presenter Lilia Rebryk showed on social media the physical abilities of her middle daughter Polina, who is engaged in gymnastics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actress's social media.

Details

The corresponding videos appeared in the celebrity's Instagram stories. In the published videos, the seven-year-old girl performs exercises that require a high level of flexibility and physical fitness. In particular, Polina effortlessly does the splits, including while performing an aerial element, while simultaneously reading a book.

Separately, Lilia Rebryk showed how her daughter confidently performs a bridge. According to the presenter, it does not matter to the girl where she is — she performs the necessary exercises in any conditions.

The actress also drew attention to Polina's physical capabilities, in particular her ability to easily reach her head with her feet, which indicates considerable flexibility.

It is known that Lilia Rebryk's children grow up in a sports environment. Her eldest daughter Diana is professionally engaged in dancing, while Polina chose gymnastics — a direction that, according to the actress, is especially close to her.

