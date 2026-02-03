Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics

$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 7106 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 5724 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 15842 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 23483 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15306 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23366 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33645 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31502 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28748 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 30215 views
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 9198 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 14970 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 14823 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 12904 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 13023 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 14947 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 58618 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 67852 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 52007 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 200 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 1684 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 7422 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 15050 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 30312 views
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film

Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7424 views

Liliia Rebryk's seven-year-old daughter Polina demonstrates impressive gymnastic abilities, easily doing the splits and performing a bridge. The girl does gymnastics, just like her mother did in childhood.

Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnastics
instagram.com/liliia.rebrik

Ukrainian actress and TV presenter Lilia Rebryk showed on social media the physical abilities of her middle daughter Polina, who is engaged in gymnastics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actress's social media.

Details

The corresponding videos appeared in the celebrity's Instagram stories. In the published videos, the seven-year-old girl performs exercises that require a high level of flexibility and physical fitness. In particular, Polina effortlessly does the splits, including while performing an aerial element, while simultaneously reading a book.

Separately, Lilia Rebryk showed how her daughter confidently performs a bridge. According to the presenter, it does not matter to the girl where she is — she performs the necessary exercises in any conditions.

The actress also drew attention to Polina's physical capabilities, in particular her ability to easily reach her head with her feet, which indicates considerable flexibility.

It is known that Lilia Rebryk's children grow up in a sports environment. Her eldest daughter Diana is professionally engaged in dancing, while Polina chose gymnastics — a direction that, according to the actress, is especially close to her.

Changed citizenship: Ukrainian gymnast and Olympic medalist Illia Kovtun will compete for Croatia11.07.25, 22:51 • 5126 views

 

Stanislav Karmazin

