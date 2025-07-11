$41.820.05
Changed citizenship: Ukrainian gymnast and Olympic medalist Illia Kovtun will compete for Croatia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun will represent Croatia starting July 2026. The International Gymnastics Federation approved this decision, which the athlete explained by the war and lack of support in Ukraine.

Changed citizenship: Ukrainian gymnast and Olympic medalist Illia Kovtun will compete for Croatia

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun may represent the Croatian national team starting from July 2026. The corresponding decision was made by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation. According to the athlete, he decided to change his citizenship not only because of the war but also due to the lack of support in Ukraine after his Olympic success. This is stated on the website of the International Gymnastics Federation, writes UNN.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was approved by the federation's executive committee at its meeting in Lausanne on July 9-10.

Illia Kovtun's desire to obtain Croatian citizenship became known back in January 2025. At that time, the head coach of the Croatian national gymnastics team, Vladimir Madjarevic, announced that the athlete, along with his mentor Iryna Horbachova, had submitted the relevant documents.

In a later interview, Kovtun noted that his decision to move was not only due to the war. He also spoke about his disappointment with the reaction of his compatriots to his achievements.

I felt a moral responsibility to the people in Osijek. They supported me. When I won an Olympic medal, it seemed to me that Croats were happier about it than Ukrainians 

- said the athlete.

Addition

In case the Gymnastics Federation of Ukraine does not approve Illia Kovtun's change of sports citizenship, according to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), he will face a so-called "quarantine" lasting one year. This means that the athlete will not be able to represent the new country - Croatia - in official international competitions for 12 months after his last performance for Ukraine. This is standard practice in world sports. If the country of origin provides written consent, the transition can be made faster.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

