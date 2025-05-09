Ukrainian gymnast Pantelei Kolodii has changed his sports citizenship. Now he will compete under the flag of the United States. The permission was approved by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), as reported by the official website of the organization, writes UNN with reference to the official page FIG.

Details

Officially, the change of citizenship of the 23-year-old Ukrainian athlete will take effect in a year. Thus, Kolodii will be able to compete for the United States from May 8, 2026.

Pantelei Kolodii represented the Ukrainian national team at the European and World Championships, the Universiade, and the World Challenge Cups.

Back in January, it became known that Kolodii could compete in the qualifying tournament for the US Championship from Stanford University, in which only Americans can participate. However, the Ukrainian never took part in these competitions.

For Ukraine, this is already the second case in men's artistic gymnastics in a short period of time. The first was silver medalist of the 2024 Summer Olympics Illya Kovtun, who will now represent Croatia.

Addition

Ukraine has called on the International Gymnastics Federation to prevent Russian woman Melnikova, who supports the war and is associated with Putin's party, from competing. Her actions violate the IOC's recommendations regarding neutral status.