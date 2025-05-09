$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1104 views

01:51 PM • 9600 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19851 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30753 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49226 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29750 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68663 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47551 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39739 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48246 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 49245 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39810 views

Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68676 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 137094 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157519 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 1146 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 34009 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43424 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145156 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157986 views
Ukrainian gymnast Pantelei Kolodii will represent the USA from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2664 views

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Ukrainian Pantelei Kolodii to change his sports citizenship. He will officially be able to represent the USA from May 8, 2026.

Ukrainian gymnast Pantelei Kolodii will represent the USA from 2026

Ukrainian gymnast Pantelei Kolodii has changed his sports citizenship. Now he will compete under the flag of the United States. The permission was approved by the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), as reported by the official website of the organization, writes UNN with reference to the official page FIG.

Details

Officially, the change of citizenship of the 23-year-old Ukrainian athlete will take effect in a year. Thus, Kolodii will be able to compete for the United States from May 8, 2026.

Pantelei Kolodii represented the Ukrainian national team at the European and World Championships, the Universiade, and the World Challenge Cups.

Back in January, it became known that Kolodii could compete in the qualifying tournament for the US Championship from Stanford University, in which only Americans can participate. However, the Ukrainian never took part in these competitions.

For Ukraine, this is already the second case in men's artistic gymnastics in a short period of time. The first was silver medalist of the 2024 Summer Olympics Illya Kovtun, who will now represent Croatia.

Addition

Ukraine has called on the International Gymnastics Federation to prevent Russian woman Melnikova, who supports the war and is associated with Putin's party, from competing. Her actions violate the IOC's recommendations regarding neutral status.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Croatia
United States
Ukraine
