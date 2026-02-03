$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia launched a targeted strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using a record number of ballistic missiles. He noted that Moscow does not take diplomacy seriously, and the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted.

"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted

The Russian Federation launched a targeted attack against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and every such Russian strike confirms that Moscow's attitude has not changed, they do not take diplomacy seriously, and the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday on social media, writes UNN.

I held a selector meeting on the situation in the regions, and primarily in the energy sector after today's Russian strike. It was a targeted strike against the energy sector, and a record number of ballistic missiles. In fact, the Russian army used the American proposal to put strikes on a short-term pause not to support diplomacy, but to simply accumulate missiles and wait for the coldest days of the year, when temperatures are -20 Celsius and below (-4 Fahrenheit and below) in a significant part of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones03.02.26, 09:30 • 2992 views

According to him, this single strike involved 32 ballistic missiles, 11 more missiles of other types that hit targets along a ballistic trajectory, 28 cruise missiles, and 450 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheds." "A significant portion was shot down, but not all," the President noted.

According to his data, "there are hits on energy facilities in several regions, with the most damage in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv regions, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, and Zaporizhzhia."

All necessary forces are currently involved, and I have instructed the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and the government as a whole to provide equipment from reserves, and also to urgently contact partners regarding additional support packages. I am specifically discussing this now with Mark Rutte.

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, repair and emergency crews are currently working in all cities and communities where necessary, and all resources of energy companies are involved.

"The heating situation is difficult in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and also in Lozova in the Kharkiv region," the President reported.

He indicated that "separate tasks exist for the Ministry of Defense and the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." "I expect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our entire diplomatic corps to work as actively as possible to inform partners about what is happening and to organize sufficient support for our people, for our country," the Head of State noted.

Every such Russian strike confirms that Moscow's attitude has not changed: they still count on war and the destruction of Ukraine and do not take diplomacy seriously. The work of our negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 54346 views

Julia Shramko

