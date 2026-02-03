$42.970.16
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 8406 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 20901 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 31177 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 23974 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 34980 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22126 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15372 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13141 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 27973 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Russia launched a targeted strike on Ukraine's energy facilities, using over 70 missiles and 450 attack drones. The attack affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Vinnytsia regions, injuring nine people.

"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones

Overnight, Russia again launched a targeted attack on energy facilities in Ukraine with more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 450 attack drones, resulting in 9 casualties, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, reacting to the Russian attack, UNN writes.

The aftermath of the Russian attack in our regions is being eliminated. Again, there was a targeted strike specifically on energy facilities: the Russians used a significant number of ballistic missiles in combination with other missiles – more than 70 and 450 attack drones.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the capital, Dnipro, Odesa, Vinnytsia regions were under attack."

As of now, nine people are known to have been injured in the attack. There is damage to ordinary residential buildings and energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, there were fires in high-rise buildings after drone hits, and a kindergarten was damaged.

- the President stated.

The Head of State emphasized: "All necessary services are involved wherever possible."

For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror against people is more important than using diplomacy. And this clearly demonstrates what is needed from partners and what can help. Timely delivery of missiles for air defense systems and protection of normal life is our priority. Without pressure on Russia, this war will not end. Currently, Moscow chooses terror and escalation, and therefore maximum pressure is needed. I thank all partners who understand this and help us.

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Julia Shramko

