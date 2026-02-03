"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones

Overnight, Russia again launched a targeted attack on energy facilities in Ukraine with more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 450 attack drones, resulting in 9 casualties, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, reacting to the Russian attack, UNN writes.

The aftermath of the Russian attack in our regions is being eliminated. Again, there was a targeted strike specifically on energy facilities: the Russians used a significant number of ballistic missiles in combination with other missiles – more than 70 and 450 attack drones. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the capital, Dnipro, Odesa, Vinnytsia regions were under attack."

As of now, nine people are known to have been injured in the attack. There is damage to ordinary residential buildings and energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, there were fires in high-rise buildings after drone hits, and a kindergarten was damaged. - the President stated.

The Head of State emphasized: "All necessary services are involved wherever possible."

For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror against people is more important than using diplomacy. And this clearly demonstrates what is needed from partners and what can help. Timely delivery of missiles for air defense systems and protection of normal life is our priority. Without pressure on Russia, this war will not end. Currently, Moscow chooses terror and escalation, and therefore maximum pressure is needed. I thank all partners who understand this and help us. - Zelenskyy concluded.

Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal