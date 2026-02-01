$42.850.00
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced trilateral meetings scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion that should bring an end to the war closer.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"

The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the Ukrainian negotiating team, UNN reports.

Details

Our negotiating team has just reported. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for a substantive conversation, and we are interested in an outcome that will bring us closer to a real and dignified end to the war. Thank you to everyone who helps

- stated the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the date or location of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, may change. The reason is the situation between the United States and Iran, which may affect the timing of the meeting.

Alla Kiosak

